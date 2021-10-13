scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Happy Durga Ashtami 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, Messages, and Greetings

Don't let the pandemic dampen your spirits; wish your friends and family with these special messages and and make the day special

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2021, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2021On this day, devotees observe a stringent fast and pray to Goddess Durga while reciting mantras in a ritual performed known as --Astra Puja. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Happy Durga Ashtami 2021 Wishes Images, Photos, Quotes, Status: The eighth day of Navratri celebrations is popularly celebrated as Durga Ashtami. The remaining five days of Durga Puja are Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and finally, Dashami or Dussehra. The eighth day marks the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon.

ALSO READ |Durga Puja 2021: Dhakis drum their way to Kolkata for the festivities

On this day, devotees observe a fast and pray to the goddess while performing the Astra Puja. While this auspicious day is usually marked with visits to pandals and enjoying with friends and families, the pandemic has made everyone alter their plans. However, don’t that dampen your spirits. Wish your friends and family with these special messages and and make the day special. Take a look below:

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2021, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2021 Have a blessed day! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Durga Ashtami.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2021, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2021 Happy Durga Ashtami! (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

May this auspicious day brighten up your life with happiness, wealth, joy and health. Happy Durga Ashtami!

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2021, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2021 Happy Durga Ashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*  Wishing you and your family a very happy Maha Ashtami!

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2021, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2021 Happy Durga Ashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh | Getty Images/Thinkstock)

* Sending you warm wishes on Ashtami!

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2021, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2021 Happy Durga Ashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh | Getty Images/Thinkstock)

* Happy Ashtami!

