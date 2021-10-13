Happy Durga Ashtami 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Durga Ashtami 2021 Wishes Images, Photos, Quotes, Status: The eighth day of Navratri celebrations is popularly celebrated as Durga Ashtami. The remaining five days of Durga Puja are Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and finally, Dashami or Dussehra. The eighth day marks the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon.

On this day, devotees observe a fast and pray to the goddess while performing the Astra Puja. While this auspicious day is usually marked with visits to pandals and enjoying with friends and families, the pandemic has made everyone alter their plans. However, don’t that dampen your spirits. Wish your friends and family with these special messages and and make the day special. Take a look below:

Have a blessed day! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Have a blessed day! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Durga Ashtami.

Happy Durga Ashtami! (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi) Happy Durga Ashtami! (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

May this auspicious day brighten up your life with happiness, wealth, joy and health. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Happy Durga Ashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Durga Ashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wishing you and your family a very happy Maha Ashtami!

Happy Durga Ashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh | Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Durga Ashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh | Getty Images/Thinkstock)

* Sending you warm wishes on Ashtami!

Happy Durga Ashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh | Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Durga Ashtami! (Designed by Gargi Singh | Getty Images/Thinkstock)

* Happy Ashtami!

