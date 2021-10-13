Happy Durga Ashtami 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, Messages, and Greetings

Updated: October 13, 2021 7:07:23 am
Happy Durga Ashtami 2021 Wishes Images, Photos, Quotes, Status: The eighth day of Navratri celebrations is popularly celebrated as Durga Ashtami. The remaining five days of Durga Puja are Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and finally, Dashami or Dussehra. The eighth day marks the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon.
On this day, devotees observe a fast and pray to the goddess while performing the Astra Puja. While this auspicious day is usually marked with visits to pandals and enjoying with friends and families, the pandemic has made everyone alter their plans. However, don’t that dampen your spirits. Wish your friends and family with these special messages and and make the day special. Take a look below:
*Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Durga Ashtami.
May this auspicious day brighten up your life with happiness, wealth, joy and health. Happy Durga Ashtami!
* Wishing you and your family a very happy Maha Ashtami!
* Sending you warm wishes on Ashtami!
* Happy Ashtami!
