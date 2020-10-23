Happy Durga Ashtami 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes Images, Photos, Quotes, Status: The eighth day of the nine-days of Navratri celebrations is popularly known as Durga Ashtami. The five days of Durga Puja are Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami. The eighth day is celebrated to remember the mighty victory of Goddess Durga over the demon, Mahishasura. On this day, devotees observe a stringent fast and pray to Goddess Durga while reciting mantras in a ritual performed known as –Astra Puja. While this auspicious day is marked with visits to pandals and enjoying delicacies with friends and families, this year things will be differing owing to the pandemic.
ALSO READ | In Kolkata’s Md Ali Park, Goddess Durga slays ‘Coronasura’, pays tribute to frontline warriors
But you can always wish your friends and family and make the day special. Take a look below.
*Hope this Durga Ashtami brings in good fortune and abounding happiness for you. Happy Durga Ashtami!
*May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Maha Ashtami to you.
*Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Durga Ashtami.
*Ma Durga is a mother of the universe, she represents the infinite power of the universe and is a symbol of a female dynamism. Happy Durga Ashtami!
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.