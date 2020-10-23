Happy Durga Ashtami 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes Images: May you be blessed with goddess Durga's valor and might. (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes Images, Photos, Quotes, Status: The eighth day of the nine-days of Navratri celebrations is popularly known as Durga Ashtami. The five days of Durga Puja are Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami. The eighth day is celebrated to remember the mighty victory of Goddess Durga over the demon, Mahishasura. On this day, devotees observe a stringent fast and pray to Goddess Durga while reciting mantras in a ritual performed known as –Astra Puja. While this auspicious day is marked with visits to pandals and enjoying delicacies with friends and families, this year things will be differing owing to the pandemic.

But you can always wish your friends and family and make the day special. Take a look below.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes Images: May the divine mother Durga Bless your homes. (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes Images: May the divine mother Durga Bless your homes. (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Hope this Durga Ashtami brings in good fortune and abounding happiness for you. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Spread joy on this day! (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Spread joy on this day! (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Maha Ashtami to you.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Offerings are offered to Goddess Durga in the evening. (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Offerings are offered to Goddess Durga in the evening. (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Durga Ashtami.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes Images: This day begins with pushpanjali and aarti. (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes Images: This day begins with pushpanjali and aarti. (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Ma Durga is a mother of the universe, she represents the infinite power of the universe and is a symbol of a female dynamism. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Durga Ashtami! (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Durga Ashtami! (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

