Happy Durga Ashtami 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Pics and Greetings

Happy Durga Ashtami 2019 (Maha Ashtami) Wishes Images, Photos, Pics, Quotes, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Status: Maha Ashtami is filled with great food, pandal hopping and enjoying the last few days of the puja. This year it falls on October 6. 

Happy Durga Ashtami 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Ashtami. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Happy Durga Ashtami 2019 Wishes Images, Photos, Pics, Quotes, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Status: One of the most anticipated festivals in the country, Durga Puja is around the corner. The five-day celebrations are marked with revelry. Each day has its own significance but the eighth day is considered most auspicious. Maha Ashtami is all about great food, pandal hopping and enjoying the last few days of the puja. This year it falls on October 6.

In case you are staying away from home during this time, you can feel closer to your family members by sharing these wishes.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes:
* Durga Puja is a joyous time. Happy Durga Ashtami!

* This Durga Puja, let us celebrate the blessings of the Goddess.

* May this auspicious day bring joy and happiness.

* Happy Ashtami!

* Happy Maha Ashtami!

*  Wishing you and your family a very happy Maha Ashtami!

* Sending you warm wishes on Ashtami!

Happy Ashtami!

