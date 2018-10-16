Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
  • Happy Durga Ashtami 2018 Wishes Images, Photos, Pics, Quotes, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Status and Greetings

Happy Durga Ashtami 2018 Wishes Images, Photos, Pics, Quotes, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Status: While each day has its own significance, the eighth day or Maha Ashtami is considered as the most auspicious. This year, it falls on October 17.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 16, 2018 8:00:33 pm

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2018, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2018 Happy Durga Ashtami 2018 Wishes: Don’t miss out on wishing your friends and family. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Happy Durga Ashtami 2018 Wishes Images, Photos, Pics, Quotes, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Status: Durga Puja is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Hindu festivals.The five-day celebration is marked by unending revelry and celebrates the triumph of good over evil. While each day has its own significance, the eighth day or Maha Ashtami is considered as the most auspicious. This year, it falls on October 17.

ALSO READ: A Kolkata Durga Puja pandal pays tribute to sex workers

To make sure you don’t miss out on wishing your friends and family, we have put together images and messages that you can send on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2018, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2018 On Maha Ashtami, a strict diet is maintained by devotees all across the globe, some even observe fast. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Durga Puja is a blessed time
Rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga
Celebrate all the blessings of the Goddess
With your friends, family and acquaintances
Happy Durga Ashtami.

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2018, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2018 The day of Maha Ashtami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May the blessings of Goddess Durga
shine on you and all your prayers be granted
on this Durga Ashtami.

ALSO READ: Craving Kolkata fish roll this Durga Puja? Here’s how to make it at home

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2018, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2018 Nine pots with nine different forms of goddess Durga are worshipped on Maha Ashtami. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Nine evenings of party and prayer,
May Maa always keep you in Her,
May all your problems leave you,
Praise her each Navratri Day.
Happy Durga Ashtami.

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2018, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2018 Kumari Puja, that involves worshipping unmarried young girls, are also observed in different parts of India on Maha Ashtami. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May this auspicious day bring prosperity and joy,
The atmosphere is filled with love and happiness,
Therefore, I wish you a great Maha Ashtami!

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did it in Devdas, and so should you. Here’s how to wear a sari in the Bengali ‘Atpourey’ style

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2018, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2018 On the evening of Maha Ashtami, Sandhi Puja is done. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Happy Maha Ashtami!

ALSO READ: A Durga Puja pandal created for visually impaired devotees and visitors

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2018, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2018 It is generally believed that the last 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami are extremely auspicious. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion.
Wishing you a happy Maha Ashtami!

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2018, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2018 On Maha Ashtami, delectable bhogs are prepared. This is carried on for Navami and Dashami. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May this auspicious day bring prosperity and joy,
The atmosphere is filled with love and happiness,
Therefore, I wish you a great Maha Ashtami!

happy ashtami, ashtami, ashtami 2018, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2018 Count your blessings this Ashtami. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

May Goddess Durga eliminate all your vices and brings happiness to you and fill your life with joy and prosperity.
Warm wishes on Ashtami!

