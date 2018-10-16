Happy Durga Ashtami 2018 Wishes Images, Photos, Pics, Quotes, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Status and Greetings

Happy Durga Ashtami 2018 Wishes Images, Photos, Pics, Quotes, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Status: Durga Puja is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Hindu festivals.The five-day celebration is marked by unending revelry and celebrates the triumph of good over evil. While each day has its own significance, the eighth day or Maha Ashtami is considered as the most auspicious. This year, it falls on October 17.
To make sure you don’t miss out on wishing your friends and family, we have put together images and messages that you can send on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.
* Durga Puja is a blessed time
Rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga
Celebrate all the blessings of the Goddess
With your friends, family and acquaintances
Happy Durga Ashtami.
* May the blessings of Goddess Durga
shine on you and all your prayers be granted
on this Durga Ashtami.
* Nine evenings of party and prayer,
May Maa always keep you in Her,
May all your problems leave you,
Praise her each Navratri Day.
Happy Durga Ashtami.
* May this auspicious day bring prosperity and joy,
The atmosphere is filled with love and happiness,
Therefore, I wish you a great Maha Ashtami!
* Happy Maha Ashtami!
* Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion.
Wishing you a happy Maha Ashtami!
May Goddess Durga eliminate all your vices and brings happiness to you and fill your life with joy and prosperity.
Warm wishes on Ashtami!
