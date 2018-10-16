Happy Durga Ashtami 2018 Wishes Images, Photos, Pics, Quotes, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Status and Greetings

Happy Durga Ashtami 2018 Wishes: Don’t miss out on wishing your friends and family. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Happy Durga Ashtami 2018 Wishes Images, Photos, Pics, Quotes, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Status: Durga Puja is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Hindu festivals.The five-day celebration is marked by unending revelry and celebrates the triumph of good over evil. While each day has its own significance, the eighth day or Maha Ashtami is considered as the most auspicious. This year, it falls on October 17.

To make sure you don’t miss out on wishing your friends and family, we have put together images and messages that you can send on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

On Maha Ashtami, a strict diet is maintained by devotees all across the globe, some even observe fast. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Durga Puja is a blessed time

Rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga

Celebrate all the blessings of the Goddess

With your friends, family and acquaintances

Happy Durga Ashtami.

The day of Maha Ashtami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May the blessings of Goddess Durga

shine on you and all your prayers be granted

on this Durga Ashtami.

Nine pots with nine different forms of goddess Durga are worshipped on Maha Ashtami. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Nine evenings of party and prayer,

May Maa always keep you in Her,

May all your problems leave you,

Praise her each Navratri Day.

Happy Durga Ashtami.

Kumari Puja, that involves worshipping unmarried young girls, are also observed in different parts of India on Maha Ashtami. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May this auspicious day bring prosperity and joy,

The atmosphere is filled with love and happiness,

Therefore, I wish you a great Maha Ashtami!

On the evening of Maha Ashtami, Sandhi Puja is done. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Happy Maha Ashtami!

It is generally believed that the last 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami are extremely auspicious. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion.

Wishing you a happy Maha Ashtami!

On Maha Ashtami, delectable bhogs are prepared. This is carried on for Navami and Dashami. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Count your blessings this Ashtami. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

May Goddess Durga eliminate all your vices and brings happiness to you and fill your life with joy and prosperity.

Warm wishes on Ashtami!

