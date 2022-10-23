scorecardresearch
Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, and Cards

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos, Wallpapers, Pics: Greet your loved ones a very happy Diwali with these lovely greetings and brighten up their day on this festive occasion

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. Also known as Deepavali, the festival is celebrated by the entire country, and is commemorated by lighting diyas and decorating the house. The five-day festival which begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj marks the homecoming of Lord Rama after his 14-year exile. This year it will be celebrated on October 24.

On this day people clean up their houses, exchange gifts, and celebrate with their friends and family by bursting firecrackers. A special prayer is also offered to goddess Lakshmi as this ritual is believed to bring prosperity and good luck.

To make the day even more special for you, we have curated some wishes that you can share with your family and friends.

* This Diwali come together and end all evil and hatred towards one another. Happy Diwali!

*Be safe and healthy this Diwali, and spend the day with your loved ones.

* May this season bring you love, luck, prosperity, and everything you desire! Happy Diwali!!!

* With the gleam of Diyas
And the Echo of the Chants
May Happiness and Contentment Fill Your life
Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali!!

