Happy Diwali 2022: Deepavali Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos and Greetings

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos: Diwali is a much-awaited festival that is celebrated with great pomp and show all over India. The five-day festival begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. The day marks the homecoming of Lord Rama after his 14-year exile. This year it will be celebrated on October 24.

Celebrations include sharing Diwali wishes, lighting up diyas (traditional earthen pots), cleaning up of houses, decorations around the house, and exchange of gifts. Many regions in India use fireworks for Diwali celebrations. A special prayer is offered to goddess Lakshmi as this ritual is believed to bring prosperity and good luck.

To spread the cheer of the festival, we bring you a collection of Diwali wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones and celebrate the spirit of the festival.

*This Diwali, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Images: May this Diwali be safe and healthy for you and your loved ones. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, a mouth full of sweets, a house full of diyas, and a heart full of joy. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Images: Enjoy the day with your loved ones. (Express photo by Partha Paul; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May millions of lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very happy and safe Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Images: Have a safe Diwali. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Rejoice on this blessed occasion by spreading joy with your friends and loved ones. Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a happy and prosperous Diwali. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Wishing you a happy Diwali. I hope this Diwali be an awesome celebration for you and you be blessed with wealth and success always.

