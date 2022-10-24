scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Happy Diwali 2022: Deepavali Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos and Greetings

Happy Diwali (Deepavali) 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos: Diwali marks the homecoming of Lord Rama after his 14-year exile. This year, it will be celebrated on October 24.

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a blessed, happy and prosperous Diwali. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh; designed by Angshuman Maity)

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos: Diwali is a much-awaited festival that is celebrated with great pomp and show all over India. The five-day festival begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. The day marks the homecoming of Lord Rama after his 14-year exile. This year it will be celebrated on October 24.

Celebrations include sharing Diwali wishes, lighting up diyas (traditional earthen pots), cleaning up of houses, decorations around the house, and exchange of gifts. Many regions in India use fireworks for Diwali celebrations. A special prayer is offered to goddess Lakshmi as this ritual is believed to bring prosperity and good luck.

To spread the cheer of the festival, we bring you a collection of Diwali wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones and celebrate the spirit of the festival.

*This Diwali, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Diwali!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!Premium
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Images: May this Diwali be safe and healthy for you and your loved ones. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, a mouth full of sweets, a house full of diyas, and a heart full of joy. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Images: Enjoy the day with your loved ones. (Express photo by Partha Paul; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May millions of lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very happy and safe Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Images: Have a safe Diwali. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Rejoice on this blessed occasion by spreading joy with your friends and loved ones. Happy Diwali!

Advertisement
Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a happy and prosperous Diwali. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Wishing you a happy Diwali. I hope this Diwali be an awesome celebration for you and you be blessed with wealth and success always.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-10-2022 at 06:00:41 am
Next Story

Depression Over Bay Of Bengal: Cyclonic storm to hit Sunderbans most, rain alert for south districts

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora birthday, Malaika Arora picture gallery, Malaika Arora fashion, Indian Express gallery
Happy birthday, Malaika Arora: A look at the actor’s most striking sartorial picks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement