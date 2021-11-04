Happy Diwali 2021: Deepavali Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos and Greetings

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos: Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is one of the most anticipated festivals in India. Also known as Deepavali, the festival is celebrated by the entire country, and is commemorated by lighting diyas and decorating the house.

The day marks the homecoming of Lord Rama after his 14-year exile. In the southern states, the day signifies the death of demon Narakasura at the hands of Lord Krishna. This year it will be celebrated on November 4.

Friends and families come together on this day and though things might e different this time, spread cheer by sharing these wishes.

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Diwali (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* This Diwali come together and end all evil and hatred towards one another. Happy Diwali!

* May all darkness end this Diwali. Love and light to all.

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Diwali (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* Be safe and healthy this Diwali, and spend the day with your loved ones.

*Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Diwali (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* Hope this Diwali lightens up every corner of your house. Happy Diwali!

*Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones.

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Diwali (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Diwali!

