Happy Diwali 2021: Deepavali Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers, and Photos

Happy Deepavali (Diwali) 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers: The festival of lights is here, and we are all pepped up to celebrate the day with our loved ones. Diwali is a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. It is celebrated with much fervour across the country, and symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

This year, it will be celebrated on November 4. To spread festive cheer, we bring you a collection of Diwali wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones and celebrate the spirit of Diwali.

* Deepavali, in the true sense, means ending all evils, cruelty and hatred towards one another. Get together to celebrate the spirit of the festival. Happy Deepavali!

Happy Diwali 2021: Wish your loved ones. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Diwali 2021: Wish your loved ones. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh)

* A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, mouth full of sweets, house full of diyas and heart full of joy. Wishing you all a very happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2021: Wishes for a prosperous year! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Diwali 2021: Wishes for a prosperous year! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh)

* May millions of lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very happy and safe Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2021: Happy Diwali! (Source: Canva IE; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Diwali 2021: Happy Diwali! (Source: Canva IE; designed by Gargi Singh)

* May the beauty of the Deepavali season

Fill your home with Happiness,

And may the coming year provide you with all

That bring you joy!

Happy Diwali 2021: Wish you a beautiful celebration. (Source: Canva IE; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Diwali 2021: Wish you a beautiful celebration. (Source: Canva IE; designed by Gargi Singh)

* Shoot a rocket of prosperity!

Fire a flowerpot of happiness!

Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2021: Happy Diwali! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Diwali 2021: Happy Diwali! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Wish you all a very happy Diwali!

