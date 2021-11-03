scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
MUST READ

Happy Diwali 2021: Deepavali Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers, and Photos

Happy Diwali (Deepavali) 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages: May millions of lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Happy Diwali!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 3, 2021 8:00:05 pm
Happy Deepavali 2021 Wishes ImagesHappy Deepavali 2021 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones on this auspicious festival. (Source: Pixabay)

Happy Deepavali (Diwali) 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers: The festival of lights is here, and we are all pepped up to celebrate the day with our loved ones. Diwali is a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. It is celebrated with much fervour across the country, and symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

This year, it will be celebrated on November 4. To spread festive cheer, we bring you a collection of Diwali wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones and celebrate the spirit of Diwali.

ALSO READ |Ideas for a minimalist home this Diwali

* Deepavali, in the true sense, means ending all evils, cruelty and hatred towards one another. Get together to celebrate the spirit of the festival. Happy Deepavali!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Diwali 2021 Happy Diwali 2021: Wish your loved ones. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh)

* A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, mouth full of sweets, house full of diyas and heart full of joy. Wishing you all a very happy Diwali.

Diwali 2021 Happy Diwali 2021: Wishes for a prosperous year! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh)

* May millions of lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very happy and safe Diwali!

Diwali Happy Diwali 2021: Happy Diwali! (Source: Canva IE; designed by Gargi Singh)

* May the beauty of the Deepavali season
Fill your home with Happiness,
And may the coming year provide you with all
That bring you joy!

Diwali 2021 Happy Diwali 2021: Wish you a beautiful celebration. (Source: Canva IE; designed by Gargi Singh)

* Shoot a rocket of prosperity!
Fire a flowerpot of happiness!
Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali!

Diwali Happy Diwali 2021: Happy Diwali! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Wish you all a very happy Diwali!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

This festive season, take ethnic style tips from Kareena Kapoor Khan

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 03: Latest News

Advertisement