Happy Diwali 2021: Deepavali Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers, and Photos

November 3, 2021 8:00:05 pm
Happy Deepavali (Diwali) 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers: The festival of lights is here, and we are all pepped up to celebrate the day with our loved ones. Diwali is a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. It is celebrated with much fervour across the country, and symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.
This year, it will be celebrated on November 4. To spread festive cheer, we bring you a collection of Diwali wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones and celebrate the spirit of Diwali.
* Deepavali, in the true sense, means ending all evils, cruelty and hatred towards one another. Get together to celebrate the spirit of the festival. Happy Deepavali!
* A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, mouth full of sweets, house full of diyas and heart full of joy. Wishing you all a very happy Diwali.
* May millions of lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very happy and safe Diwali!
* May the beauty of the Deepavali season
Fill your home with Happiness,
And may the coming year provide you with all
That bring you joy!
* Shoot a rocket of prosperity!
Fire a flowerpot of happiness!
Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali!
Wish you all a very happy Diwali!
