Happy Diwali 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, wallpapers, photos, and cards

Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated this year on November 14, 2020. It usually falls in the Hindu Lunisolar month of Kartika. The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness. On this occasion, families and friends come together to light diyas and exchange gifts and treats with each other.

Celebrations amid the pandemic will be different and some people may not be able to celebrate the grand festival with their loved ones. But one can always express best wishes and spread happiness virtually.

Here are some messages and wishes that you can share with your friends and family members:

* May every aspect of your life become as luminous and exciting as the lights flickering on the lamps in the festival of lights.

* Let this night grant you all your wishes, remove all your troubles and pain, and bring only happiness and joy at your doorsteps. Happy Diwali!

* May the illuminating and divine lights of Diwali guide you in all paths of your life.

* Happy Diwali!

* Diwali is the festival of lights and joy. Let us welcome Lord Rama with rangoli, diyas and candles. Happy Diwali to you and your family!

* Let the glowing diyas fill your life with happiness and joy. Have a happy and safe Diwali!

