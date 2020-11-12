Diwali 2020: Here’s what you shouldn’t buy this festive season

Less is more when it comes to home decor. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Happy Diwali 2020: This year, Diwali will be different. The ongoing pandemic, while on one hand, has left us homebound and sceptical of the future, on the other, has also taught us to be mindful and focus on things that truly matter. So with the festive season upon us, here is your chance to celebrate it in a meaningful and a conscious way.

Start with little changes and make it a point to buy things which are important, in turn making constructive shopping decisions, say Sidhant Lamba, Founder of Fabrento, who further shares some things one can avoid buying, thereby, contributing to a healthier environment.

Declutter your house by buying value-adding things

“Do not buy everything and anything you see. We agree that beautiful decorations are very hard to resist, but at the same time, you also must think if your house has enough space for it,” says Lamba. The aesthetics of your house not just depends on the things you buy but also the space you have. A simple way to go about it is to avoid cluttering your house with too many things.

Focus not only on the living room but also the bedroom

With many people working from home, most of us spend our time in the study or bedroom. “Hence, this Diwali focus on what you truly need and buy or rent a neatly designed bed that provides you with some much-needed comfort,” suggests Lamba.

Do not buy cheap lights

Steer clear of buying lights and instead go for lighting diyas this Diwali to make it eco-friendly. However, if you want to amp up your Diwali decoration, buy high-end, good quality lights and other Diwali décor that can be reused again. “Another option is solar and LED lights that are not just eco-friendly but also pocket friendly,” he suggests.

Do not buy furniture; rent it

“Multipurpose furniture is the new trend and is also an economical choice to make,” says Lamba. You can also rent a dining table that doubles up as a workspace or a sofa cum bed. The best part about renting is that you can return it when your need is over.

