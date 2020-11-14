Happy Diwali 2020: Use these five products to get festive makeup look in five minutes

Happy Diwali 2020: Give this makeup look a try! (Photo: Pixabay)

Happy Diwali 2020: Makeup is no less than art and art takes time. But, what do you do when you are drowning in responsibilities and busy with the preparation for the upcoming festive season? You bookmark this article because this will come to your rescue.

A makeup look that will barely require you to unload your makeup vanity and will only take five minutes of your precious time deserves some attention. Isn’t it? Moreover, it will go with almost all your outfits, is fuss-free, and you don’t have to be a pro at makeup to be recreating this. Ahead, take a look at this video by Shreya Jain, a well-known Indian beauty blogger who shares how she gets this seamless look in no time.

Prep your skin thoroughly with a hydrating moisturiser because makeup always sits well on a well-hydrated face. Begin patting your foundation into your skin with a damp beauty blender for an airbrushed finish.

Take a lip and cheek tint and smudge it using your ring finger on your cheeks to give it a flushed-from-within look. Now powder your face where you know your makeup can possibly melt to seal the deal.

Make sure you don’t forget the area around your cheeks, your under eyes and your forehead.

Using an eyebrow pencil or a pomade, make soft strokes and fill your brows. Make sure you keep it as natural as possible.

Now using the same brow pencil carefully line your upper lids and smoke it out using a ring finger. This is the easiest way to make your eyes pop and make it seem like you put in a whole lot of effort for your eye look!

Lastly, using the same tint, apply it on your lip as per the intensity you want and you have your makeup ready in five minutes only!

