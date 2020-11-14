Happy Diwali 2020: Deepavali Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos and Greetings

Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones a very Happy Diwali. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos: The festival of lights is celebrated with much fanfare every year. Diwali is celebrated amidst friends and well-wishers. It symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Celebrations include sharing Diwali wishes, lighting up of diyas (traditional earthen pots), cleaning up of houses, decorations around the house and exchange of gifts. Many regions in India use fireworks for Diwali celebrations. A special prayer is offered to goddess Lakshmi as this ritual is believed to bring prosperity and good luck.

This year, it will be celebrated on November 14. To spread the cheer of the festival, we bring you a collection of Diwali wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones and celebrate the spirit of Diwali.

*A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, mouth full of sweets, house full of diyas and heart full of joy. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.

*Life with you is like Diwali, so let’s promise to be together like this forever. Wish you a very Happy Diwali!

*Warm wishes not only for a special occasion but for today and forever. Happy Diwali!

*May millions of lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very happy and safe Diwali!

*Rejoice on this blessed occasion by spreading joy with your friends and loved ones. Happy Diwali!

*The lights glowing on Diwali inspire us to shine in our true spirit. May this glittering festival make you shine all the way. Wish you a great Diwali.

*Hearty wishes to you and your family on Diwali! May all your happiness light up and sorrows burn out. Happy Diwali

