Happy Diwali 2020: Deepavali Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers, and Photos

Diwali 2020 Date in India: This year, it will be celebrated on November 14. (Photo: Getty)

Happy Deepavali (Diwali) 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers: A much-awaited festival primarily observed by the Hindu community, Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Rama from a 14-year-old exile after defeating Ravana. Diwali, which falls 20 days after Dussehra, is celebrated with much excitement and fervour.

As much as Diwali is about gorging on sweets, getting ready in ethnic attire and greeting loved ones, it is also about decorating homes to welcome the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, who is worshipped on this auspicious day.

Although the celebrations will be toned down due to the novel coronavirus this year, there’s no way one should miss out on greeting their loved ones and family members.

Check out these heartfelt wishes we have collated for you!

Happy Deepavali 2020 Wishes Images: May this Deepavali be safe, healthy and green for you and your loved ones. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Deepavali 2020 Wishes Images: May this Deepavali be safe, healthy and green for you and your loved ones. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The festival of Diwali teaches us to fight against evil and follow the path of goodness. May this divine occasion illuminate your life with peace, happiness, and affluence!

Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a beautiful celebration. (Source: Canva IE; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a beautiful celebration. (Source: Canva IE; designed by Gargi Singh)

*This Diwali, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Diwali!

Happy Deepavali 2020 Wishes Images: Have a safe diwali. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Deepavali 2020 Wishes Images: Have a safe diwali. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing you a happy Diwali. I hope this Diwali be an awesome celebration for you and you be blessed with wealth and success always.

Happy Deepavali 2020 Wishes Images: This year it will be celebrated on 14th November. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Deepavali 2020 Wishes Images: This year it will be celebrated on 14th November. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Diwali!

Happy Deepavali 2020 Wishes Images: (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Deepavali 2020 Wishes Images: (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Have a healthy and safe Deepavali!

