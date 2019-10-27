Toggle Menu
Happy Diwali 2019 Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics, Pictures, and Greetings

Happy Diwali 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos: Here's a curated a list of messages, texts, and images that you can send to your family and friends.

Happy Diwali 2019 Wishes Images, Status: Marked as the victory of good over evil, the day is celebrated with sweets and greetings.

Happy Diwali 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos: Diwali, the festival of lights is here and with it, it is time to wish your near and dear ones. It is in fact, the most-awaited and celebrated festivals in India. This year, Diwali, also called Deepavali, will be observed nationwide on October 27.

While you are busy preparing, don’t miss out on remembering and wishing your loved ones. To make things convenient for you, we have curated a list of messages, texts, and images that you can send to your family and friends.

* May the beauty of Deepavali season
Fill your home with Happiness,
And may the coming year provide you with all
That bring you joy!

Happy Diwali 2019 Wishes Images, Status: This year Diwali falls on October 27.

*May the lights of Diwali make your and your loved ones’ life brighter and happier. Wish you a very Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2019 Wishes Images, Status: Diwali is known as the festival of lights. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the light of diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that brings you joy! Wish you and your entire family a very Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2019 Wishes Images, Status: Diwali marks the victory of good over evil. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let’s make this Diwali joyous and bright,
Let’s celebrate in true sense this festival of light.
Happy Diwali

Happy Diwali 2019 Wishes Images, Status: Wish you loved ones. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh)

*Shoot A Rocket Of Prosperity!
Fire A Flowerpot Of Happiness!
Wish U And Your Family A Sparkling Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2019 Wishes Images, Status: While you are busy preparing, don’t miss out on remembering and wishing your loved ones. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh)

*It’s the occasion to throng the temples,
pray to the gods and give them offerings,
it’s an opportunity to entreat the deities,
to bless us all and rid us of sufferings.

Happy Diwali 2019 Wishes Images, Status: Wishes for a colourful year ahead! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing Laughter And Fun To Cheer Your Days,
This Festive Season Of Diwali And Always!!!!!!!!
Happy Diwali!

