Happy Diwali 2019 Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics, Pictures, and Greetings

Happy Diwali 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos: Diwali, the festival of lights is here and with it, it is time to wish your near and dear ones. It is in fact, the most-awaited and celebrated festivals in India. This year, Diwali, also called Deepavali, will be observed nationwide on October 27.

Advertising

While you are busy preparing, don’t miss out on remembering and wishing your loved ones. To make things convenient for you, we have curated a list of messages, texts, and images that you can send to your family and friends.

* May the beauty of Deepavali season

Fill your home with Happiness,

And may the coming year provide you with all

That bring you joy!

*May the lights of Diwali make your and your loved ones’ life brighter and happier. Wish you a very Happy Diwali!

Advertising

*May the light of diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that brings you joy! Wish you and your entire family a very Happy Diwali!

*Let’s make this Diwali joyous and bright,

Let’s celebrate in true sense this festival of light.

Happy Diwali

*Shoot A Rocket Of Prosperity!

Fire A Flowerpot Of Happiness!

Wish U And Your Family A Sparkling Diwali!

*It’s the occasion to throng the temples,

pray to the gods and give them offerings,

it’s an opportunity to entreat the deities,

to bless us all and rid us of sufferings.

*Wishing Laughter And Fun To Cheer Your Days,

This Festive Season Of Diwali And Always!!!!!!!!

Happy Diwali!