Happy Diwali 2019: Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Wallpapers, Quotes, Messages and Photos

Happy Diwali 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos: One of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, Diwali falls on October 27 this year. Also known as Deepavali in south India, the festival marks the triumph of good over evil and most households are cleaned and decorated with lights to usher in the day.

We understand that you must be busy making arrangements but in all of that, do not forget to wish your loved ones. Here are some messages, texts, and images that you can send to your family and friends.

* May this Diwali fill your house with prosperity and happiness. Happy Diwali!

*This Diwali, the light will dispel the darkness. Have a joyous day ahead. Happy Diwali.

*May this Diwali bring you luck and bring you closer to your dreams.

*Wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali!

*Wishing you laughter and fun this Festive Season. Love and Light.

Happy Diwali!