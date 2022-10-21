scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Happy Dhanteras 2022: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Pics, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: May you be showered with health, wealth and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dhanteras!

dhanteras 2022Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes: Shubh Dhanteras! (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, the Dhanteras festival is celebrated a day or two before Diwali. The festival marks the beginning of the five-day-long festivities. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22.

On this auspicious occasion, people purchase gold and silver in the form of jewellery and utensils. Idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, who are worshipped on Diwali, are also purchased on this day.

As per Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean with a pot of gold and wealth, during the churning of the sea, also known as Samudra-Manthan. As such devotees pay their respects to Lord Kubera, the God of Wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, on this day.

To make the day even more special for you we have curated some wishes that you can send to your close family and friends.

* A very happy and prosperous Dhanteras to you and your family. Have a blessed day!

dhanteras 2022 Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes: Enjoy the day with your family. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May you be showered with health, wealth and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dhanteras!

dhanteras 2022 Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes: May the lord shower all his blessings on you on this auspicious day. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May your life is full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts. Happy Dhanteras!

dhanteras 2022 Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes: The festival is celebrated a day or two prior to Diwali, and it sets the mood for the festival of lights. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber bless your business, your house, your life and you! Happy Dhanteras!

dhanteras 2022 Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Dhanteras! (Source: Getty Images)

