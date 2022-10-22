Happy Dhanteras 2022: Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Messages, Quotes, Photos and Wallpapers

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Wallpapers, Quotes: Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi marks the beginning of the five-day long festivities for Diwali. On this day, which is considered extremely auspicious, people purchase gold and silver. Also, idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, who are worshipped on Diwali, are also purchased on this day. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22.

On this day, devotees pray to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi — the god and goddess of wealth. According to a mythological tale, Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Kuber came out of an ocean made from milk with a pot of gold while the ocean was churning itself.

‘Dhan’ means wealth and ‘teras’ means the 13th day of the moon cycle. Every year, Dhanteras falls right before Diwali on the 13th lunar day of the dark fortnight, or the Krishna Paksha, in the month of Ashwin, as per the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar.

Make this day even more special by wishing your friends and family with some special messages that we have curated for you.

*On this auspicious festival of Dhanteras, may your life shimmer with silver; shine with gold and dazzle like platinum!

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Status: Make this day more special with these wishes. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Status: Make this day more special with these wishes. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with all things great this festive season. Have a bright and happy Dhanteras.

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Status: May the lord shower all his blessings on you on this auspicious day. (Photo: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Status: May the lord shower all his blessings on you on this auspicious day. (Photo: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Lord Kuber is always there to bless you with prosperity and success in life. Wishing you a blessed and happy Dhanteras.

Advertisement

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Status: Enjoy the day with your family. (Express photo by Cheena Kapoor; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Status: Enjoy the day with your family. (Express photo by Cheena Kapoor; designed by Angshuman Maity)

* May you be showered with health, wealth and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Status: Have a happy Dhanteras. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes Images, Status: Have a happy Dhanteras. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav; designed by Angshuman Maity)

* May your life is full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts. Happy Dhanteras!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!