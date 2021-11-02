scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Happy Dhanteras 2021: Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Messages, Quotes, Photos and Wallpapers

Happy Dhanteras 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Wallpapers, Quotes: May you be showered with health, wealth and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dhanteras!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 2, 2021 6:20:37 am
Have a blessed day.

Happy Dhanteras 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Wallpapers, Quotes: Dhanteras, which is also known as Dhanatrayodashi marks the beginning of the five-day long festivities for Diwali. On this day, which is considered extremely auspicious, people purchase gold and silver in the form of jewellery and utensils. Idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, who are worshipped on Diwali, are also purchased on this day. This year, the day will be celebrated on November 2.

ALSO READ |Dhanteras 2021: Auspicious time and significance of buying gold and silver on Dhanatrayodashi

‘Dhan’ means wealth and ‘teras’ means the 13th day of the moon cycle. Devotees pay their respects to Lord Kubera, the God of Wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, on this auspicious day.

Make this day even more special by wishing your friends and family with some special messages that we have curated for you.

* May you be showered with health, wealth and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dhanteras!

* A very happy and prosperous Dhanteras to you and your family.

* Wishing you a bright future on this auspicious day, and always. Shubh Dhanteras!

* May your life is full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts. Happy Dhanteras!

