Happy Dhanteras 2021: Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Messages, Quotes, Photos and Wallpapers

Happy Dhanteras 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Wallpapers, Quotes: Dhanteras, which is also known as Dhanatrayodashi marks the beginning of the five-day long festivities for Diwali. On this day, which is considered extremely auspicious, people purchase gold and silver in the form of jewellery and utensils. Idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, who are worshipped on Diwali, are also purchased on this day. This year, the day will be celebrated on November 2.

‘Dhan’ means wealth and ‘teras’ means the 13th day of the moon cycle. Devotees pay their respects to Lord Kubera, the God of Wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, on this auspicious day.

* May you be showered with health, wealth and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dhanteras!

* A very happy and prosperous Dhanteras to you and your family.

* Wishing you a bright future on this auspicious day, and always. Shubh Dhanteras!

* May your life is full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts. Happy Dhanteras!

