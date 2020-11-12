Happy Dhanteras 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, photos, pics, and greetings

Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images: As the name suggests, 'dhan' means wealth, and it is typically celebrated on the 'thirteenth' lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik -- hence the name Dhanteras. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos, pics: Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, the Dhanteras festival is celebrated a day or two prior to Diwali, and it sets the mood for the festival of lights. In India, this festival is usually celebrated with great gusto, since it is considered to be one of the most significant of all Hindu festivals.

According to the Drik Panchang, Dhantrayodashi is the first day of five-day-long Diwali festivities. This year, it will be celebrated on November 13, which is a Friday.

On this day, people typically worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi — the God and Goddess of Wealth. As per Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi had emerged from the ocean with a pot of gold and wealth, during the churning of the sea, also known as Samudra-Manthan.

As the name suggests, ‘dhan‘ means wealth, and it is typically celebrated on the ‘thirteenth’ lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik — hence the name ‘Dhanteras’. The puja has to be done during the ‘pradosh kaal‘, which starts after sunset.

While people symbolically purchase gold and silver on this day, this year, because of the pandemic, they may have to stay a bit cautious. As such, keeping with the spirit of the day, here are some wishes that you can share with your near and dear ones, praying for their health and prosperity on this auspicious day, along with your own.

Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images: The day is also known as Dhanatrayodashi. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images: The day is also known as Dhanatrayodashi. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Clean your home, draw rangolis and light up diyas in anticipation of Goddess Lakshmi.

Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images: The festival is celebrated a day or two prior to Diwali, and it sets the mood for the festival of lights. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images: The festival is celebrated a day or two prior to Diwali, and it sets the mood for the festival of lights. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May your life is full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts you have ever wished for. Happy Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images: In India, this festival is usually celebrated with great gusto, since it is considered to be one of the most significant of all Hindu festivals. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images: In India, this festival is usually celebrated with great gusto, since it is considered to be one of the most significant of all Hindu festivals. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May this Dhanteras help you find a new direction in life. Hope you fill your days with pleasant moments.

Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images: Dhantrayodashi is the first day of five-day long Diwali festivities. This year, it will be celebrated on November 13, which is a Friday. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images: Dhantrayodashi is the first day of five-day long Diwali festivities. This year, it will be celebrated on November 13, which is a Friday. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber bless your business, your house, your life and you! Happy Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images: On this day, people typically worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi — the God and Goddess of Wealth. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images: On this day, people typically worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi — the God and Goddess of Wealth. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Make it a memorable Dhanteras by buying gold and silver and celebrating the auspicious occasion virtually with your loved ones!

Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images: As per Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi had emerged from the ocean with a pot of gold and wealth, during the churning of the sea, also known as Samudra-Manthan. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Dhanteras 2020 wishes images: As per Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi had emerged from the ocean with a pot of gold and wealth, during the churning of the sea, also known as Samudra-Manthan. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May the Goddess bless you with these 10 things in life:

D — Dhan

H — Health

A — Anand

N — Nature

T — Talent

E — Enjoyment

R — Romance

A — Aitbar

S — Saubhagya

H — Honesty

Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd