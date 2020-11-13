Happy Dhanteras 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Photos and Wallpapers

Happy Dhanteras 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Wallpapers, Quotes: Dhanteras, also known as Dhana Trayodashi, is believed to be one of the most auspicious days to invest in gold and silver. Every year, this day falls right before Diwali on the 13th lunar day of the dark fortnight, or the Krishna Paksha, in the month of Ashwin, as per the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar.
On this day, devotees pray to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi — the god and goddess of wealth. According to a mythological tale, Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Kuber came out of an ocean made from milk with a pot of gold while the ocean was churning itself.
While the celebrations this year will be subdued owing to the ongoing pandemic, you can alwats wish your loved ones on this auspicious day with these quotes and pictures.
Take a look below.
*Sun glows for a day,
candle for an hour,
matchstick for a minute,
but a wish can glow for days.
So here is my wish for a glowing Dhanteras, a glowing life!
*May Almighty bless you with opulence and prosperity. May you have a blessed Dhanteras with your family and friends.
*Lord Kuber is always there to bless you with prosperity and success in life. Wishing you a blessed and happy Dhanteras.
* May you also draw small footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the house and keep the lamps burning all through the night to indicate Her long-awaited arrival. Happy Dhanteras.
Have a blessed Danteras!
