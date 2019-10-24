Happy Dhanteras 2019: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings

Happy Dhanteras 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi marks the beginning of Diwali. ‘Dhan’ means wealth and ‘teras’ means the thirteenth day of the moon cycle. Hindu devotees pay their respects and worship Lord Kubera, also known as the God of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, on the auspicious day of Trayodashi.

Advertising

On this special occasion, people believe it is auspicious to purchase gold and silver which will bring them prosperity and good luck. This year Dhanteras will be observed on October 25.

Here are some of the wishes that you can share with your friends and family on this auspicious day.

* Wish y and your family a very Happy Dhanteras.

* May you also draw small footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the house and keep the lamps burning all through the night to indicate Her long-awaited arrival. Happy Dhanteras.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Dhanteras 2019: Date, Puja Timings, History, Importance of Dhanteras festival in India

* May this Dhanteras shower you with wealth and prosperity as you journey towards greater success.

Happy Dhanteras!!

* May goddess Laxmi bless your business to do well in spite of all odds. A very happy and prosperous Dhanteras.

* Clean your homes, decorate with candles, make Rangolis and light up diyas as Goddess Lakshmi is about to come.

Happy Dhanteras.

ALSO READ | Dhanteras 2019 Date in India: When is Dhanteras in 2019?

* God’s blessing may come as a surprise,

And how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe.

May you be blessed beyond what you expect.

Shubh Dhanteras.

* May this Dhanteras celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity.

Wishing you a bright future. Shubh Dhanteras.