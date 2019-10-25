Happy Dhanteras 2019: Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Messages, Quotes, Photos and Wallpapers

Happy Dhanteras 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Wallpapers, Quotes: The festive season is right at our doorstep and the five-day Diwali festival will kickstart with Dhanteras, which will be celebrated on October 25 this year. The word Dhanteras comes from the Sanskrit words dhan, that means wealth, and teras that refers to the 13th day of the Hindu calendar. On this day, people offer their prayers to goddess Lakshmi and the purchase objects made of metal, which is considered to be the harbinger of good luck.

To make this day even more special for you, we have curated some special messages, wishes, and images, which you can share to wish your loved ones.

*May this Dhanteras bring in new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright and beautiful and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras.

*Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

*May you be blessed beyond what you expect…. Happy Dhanteras to you & your family.

*Dear Goddess Lakshmi and Dear Dhan Kuber Maharaaj, please bless the recipient of this message with good health, good wealth and good fortune on the divine occasion of Dhanatrayodasi. Shubh Dhanteras.

*May this Dhanteras celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity. Happy Danteras.

*Sun glows for a day, candle for an hour, matchstick for a minute, but a wish can glow days forever. So here is my wish for a glowing Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras.

*Let’s venerate this festival of Dhanteras by: worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for wealth; buying utensils to savour tasty meals; investing in silver and gold as jewellery; light a lamp for impending Diwali; wearing new clothes and jewelry; draw rangoli designs on the pathways including the Goddess’s footprints to mark the arrival of Lakshmi Devi. Happy Dhanteras!