Happy Deepavali, Choti Diwali 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, GIF Pics

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, is the second day of the 5-day long festival of Diwali. This day falls between Dhanteras and Badi Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 4 this year. While many deities are synonymous with this day, but the day’s story mainly revolves around demon king, Narakasur who is said to have 16,000 girls while also snatching earrings of various Goddesses. It is believed he had also defeated Krishna, but a day before Naraka Chaturdashi, Lord Krishna made defeated the demon and also freed the girls.

As such, the day is celebrated to mark the mighty win of Lord Krishna over the demon king.

On this auspicious day, wish your loved ones with these special messages. Check it out below.

Have a wonderful day with your family and friends. Have a wonderful day with your family and friends.

*May Lord Krishna’s blessing be upon you and your loved ones always. Happy Choti Diwali!

Enjoy your day to the fullest! (File photo) Enjoy your day to the fullest! (File photo)

*May the joy and light of this beautiful day brighten your life. Happy Choti Diwali!

Love and light on this auspicious occasion. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Love and light on this auspicious occasion. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*May all your dreams and wishes see the light of the day, this Diwali! Happy Choti Diwali!

Wishes for a fun-filled Diwali! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Wishes for a fun-filled Diwali! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Spread love and cheer on this festival of lights! Happy Choti Diwali!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!