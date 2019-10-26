Happy Deepavali 2019: Diwali Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers, Pictures, Photos

Happy Deepavali (Diwali) 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers: Rejoice, because the annual festival of Deepavali is here, Literally meaning ‘a row of diyas‘ Deepavali is celebrated every year by almost the entire country. While in the northern states, people call it Diwali and celebrate the homecoming of Lord Rama — following the end of a 14-year exile — most southern states commemorate it to mark the death of demon Narakasura at the hands of Lord Krishna.

In Kerala, it is believed that the revered King Mahabali died on the day, which is why it is not celebrated.

On the day, people wake up early and take a warm oil bath before sunrise. Then, they wear new clothes, light candles, burst firecrackers and enjoy sweets with their loved ones. Though Deepavali is usually celebrated a day ahead of Diwali, this year, it falls on the same date — October 27.

And to mark the joyous occasion, here are some wishes that you can share with your friends and family. Happy Deepavali to you!

* Deepavali, in the true sense, means ending all evils, cruelty and hatred towards one another. Get together to celebrate the spirit of the festival. Happy Deepavali!

* Let this Deepavali be safe, healthy and green for you and your loved ones.

* May the auspicious light beautifully illuminate every corner of your house and add meaning to your life.

* May this day come with a beautiful beginning, fresh hope and new dreams. Happy Deepavali to you!

* May the festival of lights fill your life with the glow of happiness and the sparkle of joy. Happy Deepavali!