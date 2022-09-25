scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Happy Daughters’ Day 2022: History, importance, wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp status, photos, messages and cards

Happy Daughters' Day 2022 history, significance, wishes images, quotes, WhatsApp status, photos, messages: While different countries celebrate it on different days, it is usually observed on the fourth Sunday of the month of September

Daughters Day | Happy Daughters Day 2022 | Daughters Day 2022 WishesHappy Daughters Day 2022: This day is an exclusive celebration of daughters. (Source: Pixabay)

Daughters’ Day 2022: Daughters’ Day, as the name suggests, is dedicated to the daughters in the family. While different countries celebrate it on different days, it is usually observed on the fourth Sunday of the month of September. In India, it is being celebrated today, September 25.

Significance

Daughters’ Day is important as it tells people that daughters are no lesser than sons and are indeed the greatest gift for a parent. The day in a way fights everything that is wrong in a patriarchal world. While one day cannot be enough to celebrate daughters, most parents make sure that their daughter(s) feel extremely loved and special on this day.

From buying gifts to baking their favourite cakes, parents can do a number of things that can make their daughters happy and feel loved.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

History

While there isn’t a concrete history behind the celebration of Daughters’ Day, in developing countries like ours — where daughters are often treated as a burden —  it becomes imperative to acknowledge the presence of a patriarchal society and do away with customs that give more importance to sons over daughters, and men over women.

We mark this designated day to remind society that our daughters are our joy, and there should not be any patriarchal beliefs attached to their birth.

We share some wishes that you can share with your daughters to make them feel special. Don’t forget to pamper them!

Advertisement

*A daughter is the best thing that can happen to you because a daughter fills your heart with magic and love. Happy daughter’s day

Daughters Day | Happy Daughters Day 2022 | Daughters Day 2022 Wishes Happy Daughters’ Day 2022: Happy Daughter’s Day, my little miracle! (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*My dear daughter, whenever you feel overwhelmed, remember whose daughter you are and straighten your crown.

Daughters Day | Happy Daughters Day 2022 | Daughters Day 2022 Wishes Happy Daughters’ Day 2022: Happy Daughter’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*What sunshine is to flowers, and tides are to the sea, is nowhere as important as your being in my life is to me. I love you darling, Happy Daughter’s Day!

Advertisement
Daughters Day | Happy Daughters Day 2022 | Daughters Day 2022 Wishes Happy Daughters’ Day 2022: We are blessed to have you as our daughter! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*No matter where you choose to go or what to do with your life, I will always be your biggest fan. That’s because you are my daughter, and I will love you always!

Daughters Day | Happy Daughters Day 2022 | Daughters Day 2022 Wishes Happy Daughters’ Day 2022: Wish your dear one a great one! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*May all your wishes and dreams come true, my darling girl! Happy Daughters’ Day!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-09-2022 at 10:46:07 am
Next Story

Kurmis lift rail blockade in Bengal after 5 days

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Artist Asim Paul oscillates between memory and perception, one abstract artwork at a time
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement