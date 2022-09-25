Happy Daughters’ Day 2022: History, importance, wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp status, photos, messages and cards

Daughters’ Day 2022: Daughters’ Day, as the name suggests, is dedicated to the daughters in the family. While different countries celebrate it on different days, it is usually observed on the fourth Sunday of the month of September. In India, it is being celebrated today, September 25.

Significance

Daughters’ Day is important as it tells people that daughters are no lesser than sons and are indeed the greatest gift for a parent. The day in a way fights everything that is wrong in a patriarchal world. While one day cannot be enough to celebrate daughters, most parents make sure that their daughter(s) feel extremely loved and special on this day.

From buying gifts to baking their favourite cakes, parents can do a number of things that can make their daughters happy and feel loved.

History

While there isn’t a concrete history behind the celebration of Daughters’ Day, in developing countries like ours — where daughters are often treated as a burden — it becomes imperative to acknowledge the presence of a patriarchal society and do away with customs that give more importance to sons over daughters, and men over women.

We mark this designated day to remind society that our daughters are our joy, and there should not be any patriarchal beliefs attached to their birth.

We share some wishes that you can share with your daughters to make them feel special. Don’t forget to pamper them!

*A daughter is the best thing that can happen to you because a daughter fills your heart with magic and love. Happy daughter’s day

*My dear daughter, whenever you feel overwhelmed, remember whose daughter you are and straighten your crown.

*What sunshine is to flowers, and tides are to the sea, is nowhere as important as your being in my life is to me. I love you darling, Happy Daughter’s Day!

*No matter where you choose to go or what to do with your life, I will always be your biggest fan. That’s because you are my daughter, and I will love you always!

*May all your wishes and dreams come true, my darling girl! Happy Daughters’ Day!

