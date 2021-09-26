Happy Daughters’ Day 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and cards

Happy Daughters’ Day 2020 wishes, images, quotes, status, messages: The fourth Sunday of September is globally celebrated as International Daughter’s Day. This year, Daughter’s Day will be celebrated on September 26. Dedicated to daughters, parents try to make this day special for them. The best possible gift that they can give them, however, is empowerment.

Even though a single day is not enough to show our daughters how much we love them, the day is symbolic. Initially, Daughter’s Day was celebrated to remove the stigma associated with the birth of girls, and to counter practices like female infanticide, dowry and sati.

Today, on Daughter’s Day 2021, we share some wishes, images, quotes that you can share with your daughters to make them feel like true princesses. Don’t forget to celebrate to pamper them!

Happy Daughter’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy daughter’s Day, my little miracle! (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Daughter’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy daughter’s Day, my little miracle! (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Quotes

You are my angel, you remind me of the goodness in this world and inspire me to be the greatest version of myself.” Steve Maraboli

“When my daughter says ‘Daddy I need you!’ I wonder if she has any idea that I need her billion times more.” Stanley Behrman

You are loved for the little girl you were, for the special woman you are and the precious daughter you will always be.

My dear daughter, whenever you feel overwhelmed, remember whose daughter you are and straighten your crown.

Happy Daughter’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Daughter’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Daughter’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Daughter’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Dear daughter, if I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes, only then would you realize how special you are to me.

I must have done something right in my life to deserve a daughter so beautiful, kind, sweet, and smart as you. Never change, my love.

“A daughter may outgrow your lap but she’ll never outgrow your heart.” Unknown

Happy Daughter’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: We are blessed to have you as our daughter! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Daughter’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: We are blessed to have you as our daughter! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Wishes

My darling baby, it’s your day. So let me know, what the plan is today. Let’s live this day and make it worth it. You made my life, by taking birth. Happy Daughters’ Day.

No matter where you choose to go or what to do with your life, I will always be your biggest fan. That’s because you are my daughter, and I love you for always. Happy Daughter’s Day Princess!

Happy Daughter’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: (Photo: Getty/Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Daughter’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: (Photo: Getty/Designed by Rajan Sharma)

What sunshine is to flowers, and tides are to the sea, is nowhere as important as your being in my life is to me. I love you darling, Happy Daughter’s Day!

My dearest daughter, you are the answer to all my prayers and wishes. I am so happy to be blessed with a daughter like you! Happy Daughters’ Day!

