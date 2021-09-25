Happy Daughters’ Day 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and cards

Happy Daughters’ Day 2021 wishes, images, quotes, status, messages: The fourth Sunday of September is observed as International Daughters’ Day every year. The day honours daughters for their selfless love, care and service to families. This year, it will be celebrated on September 26, 2021.

So, celebrate Daughter’s Day with these heartfelt wishes and thank them for being a wonderful part of your lives.

*What sunshine is to flowers, and tides are to the sea, is nowhere as important as your being in my life is to me. I love you darling, Happy Daughter’s Day!

*No matter where you choose to go or what to do with your life, I will always be your biggest fan. That’s because you are my daughter, and I will love you always

*You are the reason for our happiness! Happy Daughter’s Day!

*May all your wishes and dreams come true, my darling girl! Happy Daughter’s Day!

*A daughter is the best thing that can happen to you because a daughter fills your heart with magic and love. Happy daughter’s day

