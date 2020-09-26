Happy Daughters’ Day 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, and photos

(Photo:Pixabay)

Happy Daughters’ Day 2020 wishes, images, quotes, status, messages: Every year, the fourth Sunday of September is observed as International Daughters’ Day. Everyone in the family celebrates the day by wishing and making their daughters feel special. While each daughter may have a different personality – witty, adventurous, funny and more — they instantly know how to fill your hearts with warmth.

So celebrate Daughter’s Day with these heartfelt wishes and thank them for being a wonderful part of your lives.

*A daughter is God’s way of saying “thought you could use a lifelong friend”. Thanks for being that treasured friend my darling.

* What sunshine is to flowers, and tides are to the sea, is nowhere as important as your being in my life is to me. I love you darling, Happy Daughter’s Day!

*A daughter is the best thing that can happen to you because a daughter fills your heart with magic and love. Happy daughter’s day

*No matter where you choose to go or what to do with your life, I will always be your biggest fan. That’s because you are my daughter, and I will love you always.

Happy Daughters’ Day!

