Happy Daughters’ Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Daughters’ Day 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: It is said that ‘A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart’, so it is only fitting to have a day that celebrates and cherishes the lovely bond you share with her. While everyday should be a celebration of love and bonds, make this Daughters’ Day — which is being celebrated on September 22 — extra special for your girl by taking her out for dinner and showering her with her favourite things!

But if you are not spending this day with your daughter this Sunday, here are some messages, photos, quotes and greetings that you can send to make her feel special.

*My little girl as you grow up,

I want you to know

You have made my life beautiful,

And I really love you so!

Happy Daughter’s Day.

* With each passing day you have evolved as a more beautiful individual,

And on Daughters’ Day I want you to know that I am really proud of you!

Happy Daughters’ Day.

*”Honor your daughters. They are honorable.” — Malala Yousafzai

*Daughter is a beautiful part of you

Magical, mysterious and always new,

Lets celebrate and have a blast today

Wish you a happy Daughters’ Day.

*Wish you a very happy Daughters’ Day!

*Daughters are loving, daughters are kind

A beautiful heart, a thoughtful mind

You are my star, I am proud to say

Wish you a Happy Daughter’s Day.