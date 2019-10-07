Happy Dashami 2019: Bijaya Dashami Wishes Images, Photos, Wallpapers, Quotes, Status, Messages, Pics, Pictures

Toggle Menu
Happy Bijaya Dashami (Dussehra) 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos: Celebrate this day by exchanging these wishes with your friends and loved ones. 

Happy Dussehra 2019 Wishes Images: Subho Bijaya Dashami. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Happy Bijaya Dashami (Dussehra) 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, and Status: Vijayadashami or Dussehra, marks the end of Navratri and Durga puja festivals. This year it will be celebrated on October 8 this year. The day is celebrated in different ways throughout the country. In the northern and southern states, it implies the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. In the eastern and northeastern states of India, it marks the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon king.

* Celebrate the victory of the forces of good over evil. Subho Bijaya!

*Subho Bijaya!

* On this auspicious occasion, I wish you happiness and prosperity.

*May Ma Durga always look over you.

* Subho Bijaya Dashami.

*Subho Bijaya Dashami.

*May the wait be shorter for next puja. Subho Bijaya Dashami.

