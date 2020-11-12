Happy Choti Diwali 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Pictures, and Photos

Happy Choti Diwali 2020 Wishes Images: Have a blessed day. (Photo: Getty)

Happy Choti Diwali 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, is the second day of the 5-day festival of Diwali which ends with Bhai Dooj. Choti Diwali is celebrated on the day between Dhanteras and Badi Diwali. While many mythological deities are synonymous with this day, but this day’s story mainly revolves around demon king, Narakasur. It is said the demon king had imprisoned 16,000 girls while also snatching earrings of various Goddesses. He had also defeated Krishna, but a day before Naraka Chaturdashi, Lord Krishna made sure he defeated the demon and freed the 16,000 girls.

Soon he returned to home marking his victory and this day was celebrated to mark the mighty win of Lord Krishna over the demon king.

Greet and pass on heartfelt wishes with these quotes and cards to your loved ones. Check it out below.

*May this Choti Diwali become a symbol of hope and light. May it bring inner joy, peace, love, and the awareness of oneness to all. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!

*I pray this Choti Diwali is as bright as it can be. May it bring abundant love and light in your life! Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!

*May Lord Krishna’s blessing be upon you and your loved ones during this festive occasion. Happy Choti Diwali!

*May the joy and light of this beautiful holiday brighten your life, today and always. Happy Choti Diwali!

