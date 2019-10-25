Happy Choti Diwali 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Pictures, Photos

Happy Choti Diwali 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Pics, Status: The festival of lights is right here, we are all pepped up to celebrate the day with our loved ones. The day, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, sees people worship goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha, exchange sweets, and greet their near and dear ones. Diwali is a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras, and ends with Bhai Dooj.

The day before Diwali is celebrated as ‘Choti Diwali’ or ‘Small Diwali’ or ‘Naraka Chaturdashi’. The legend behind celebrating Narak Chaturdashi is quite interesting. As per the Hindu mythology, a powerful demon named Narakasura was killed by Goddess Kali on this very day. It is believed that Narakasura used to ill-treat and misbehave with women which is why the Goddess killed him. Which is why, people, especially in south India worship the Goddess on this day.

So, on this festive occasion, here’s a collection of messages and wishes you can send to your family and loved ones and wish them happiness.

* May the joy, cheer, mirth and merriment

Of this divine festival surround you forever. Happy Choti Diwali to you and your loved ones.

*May the happiness that this season brings brighten your life,

And hope the year brings you luck and fulfills all your dreams.

Happy Choti Diwali 2019 to all.

*Let your sorrows burst like crackers,

your happiness be like sparkles,

your dreams soar like rockets

and let your life be enlightened by lamp

Happy Chhoti Diwali and a prosperous new year ahead.

* May this Naraka Chaturdashi bring

Pot full of health, wealth and life

May God always be with you

And bring an end to all your strife

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi

* May this Choti Diwali be as bright as ever

May it bring joy, health and wealth to you

May the festival of lights brighten up your life today and forever

Happy Choti Diwali to all!

* It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers

But it’s also the time to stay safe

Have a happy and safe Choti Diwali!