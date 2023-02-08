scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Happy Chocolate Day 2023: Wishes Status, Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Photos

Happy Chocolate Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: On this Chocolate Day, wishing you an endless supply of sweetness and love!

Chocolate says it all!

Happy Chocolate Day 2023: Love is in the air again! It is that time of the year when lovers all across the globe get ready for Valentine’s Day. And it’s not just a day, the week leading up to the occasion is called Valentine’s Week. February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day – just a few days before the main day. It is a day to gift your loved one chocolates and make it even more special. It is the third day of Valentine’s Week.

Chocolate has been the expression of love for centuries. It is considered the symbol of romance. Even in the 1800s, companies used to sell chocolates, especially for Valentine’s Day with love-themed packaging. Many consider chocolate to be an aphrodisiac. Even if you are not sure about that, it does have all the properties needed to cheer one up and drive away the blues. And it is not just for your partner. Love and chocolate can be shared by anyone important and special in your life – from your family to your best friends.

Chocolate Day is followed by Teddy Day, Promise Day, and Kiss Day as part of the Valentine’s Week celebrations.

So here are some wishes that you can share with your loved ones for Chocolate Day 2023:

Happy chocolate day 2023: Wishes Status, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Photos

*May your life be filled with love and happiness…And remember, when things turned rough all you need is a chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy chocolate day 2023: Wishes Status, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Photos

*Life is like a chocolate box and each chocolate is like a portion of life, some are crunchy, some are nutty, some are soft, but all are delicious. Happy Chocolate Day 2023!

Happy chocolate day 2023: Wishes Status, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Photos

*Happy chocolate day to the one who lights up my world like nobody else. May you never stop beaming and the peak is just the beginning!

Happy chocolate day 2023: Wishes Status, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Photos

*On this Chocolate Day, wishing you an endless supply of sweetness and love!

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 20:50 IST
