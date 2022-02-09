Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics and Photos

February 9, 2022 6:20:13 am
Happy Chocolate Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Every year, during the Valentine’s Week, February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day — ahead of the much-awaited Valentine’s Day which falls on February 14.
The day is all about sharing sweet treats with your family, friends, and loved ones and making it special. Some couples even enroll themselves in special baking classes on the day and make cakes and pastries with their partners.
While a lot of us feel guilty for snacking on chocolates but today is one day when you should enjoy it twice without any concerns with all those you love and care for!
So spread sweetness with these wishes and messages that we have collated for you and your loved ones. Take a look below:
*Life is like a chocolate box and each chocolate is like a portion of life, some are crunchy, some are nutty, some are soft, but all are delicious. Happy Chocolate Day 2019!
*This is a chocolate message for a Dairy Milk person, from a Five Star friend, for a Melody reason, at a KitKat time, on a Munch day, in a Perk mood to say, Happy Chocolate Day.
*Sending across a box of chocolates which are but not half as sweet as you and your smile. Happy Chocolate Day, my dear valentine.
*Nothing can match your sweetness except chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!
*Lovely chocolate and lovely you, And lovely are the things you do, But the loveliest is the friendship of the two, one is me and other is you. Happy Chocolate Day!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-