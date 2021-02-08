Happy Chocolate Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Messages, Greetings, and Photos

Chocolate Day 2021: Chocolate day is celebrated every year on February 9. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by gargi Singh)

Happy Chocolate Day 2021 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: Every year, February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day ahead of the much-awaited Valentine’s Day which falls on February 14.

The day is all about sharing sweet treats with your family, friends, and loved ones and making it special. Some couples even enrol themselves in special baking classes on the day and make cakes and pastries with their partners.

While a lot of us feel guilty for snacking on chocolates but today is one day when you should enjoy it twice without any concerns with all those you love and care for!

So spread sweetness with these wishes and messages that we have collated for you and your loved ones. Take a look below.

Chocolate Day 2021: Anything is good if it's made of chocolate. (Photo: Pixabay, designed by Gargi Singh)

*Chocolate Day celebration is incomplete without chocolates. Life is not successful without true love. Will you be my love forever? Happy Chocolate Day, my dear.

Chocolate Day 2021: Chocolate is sweeter than words. (Photo: Pixabay, designed by Gargi Singh)

*A day without sunshine, a day without your smile, a day without your presence will make me lifeless. Please be with me always. Happy Chocolate Day.

Chocolate Day 2021: Happy chocolate day! (Photo: Pixabay, designed by Gargi Singh)

*Have the sweetest Chocolate Day ever!

Chocolate Day 2021: Our friendship is as sweet as chocolate. (Photo: Pixabay, designed by Gargi Singh)

*Roses are red, violets are blue, chocolates are sweet and so are you! Happy Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day 2021: May your life be filled be happiness and joy. (Photo: Pixabay, designed by Gargi Singh)

*Life is like a chocolate box. Some are sweet, some are crunchy, some are nutty and some are soft. But all the chocolates are delicious. Happy Chocolate Day, friend.

