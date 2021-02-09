Happy Chocolate Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Messages, Greetings, and Photos

Happy Chocolate Day 2021 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: February is all about celebrating love and enjoying special moments with your dear ones. And what better way to do that than by gifting your special someone their favourite chocolates and enjoying the moment with them? On Chocolate Day today, gorge on your favourite pastries and cakes and add sweetness to your relationship.
Not only that, if baking a chocolate cake has been on your mind, we have an easy recipe for you too! Check it out here
So bite into a bar of chocolate and don’t forget to wish your loved ones on this sweet day with these wishes we have collated for you.
Take a look below.
*Our bond is like hot chocolate,
Adding sweetness and charm every day.
Happy chocolate day, love.
*Nothing can match your sweetness except chocolate.
Happy Chocolate Day, darling!
*You are the sweetest person I have ever met. Nothing but a chocolate can be gifted to the most adorable person on this earth.
*Anyone can catch one’s eye but it takes a special someone to capture your heart and soul and for me that special someone is you.
Happy Chocolate Day!
*Sending across a box of chocolates for your my sweet love. Happy Chocolate Day, my dear valentine.
