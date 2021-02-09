Happy Chocolate Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Messages, Greetings, and Photos

Chocolate Day 2021: Wishing you and your loved ones a happy Chocolate Day! (Photo: Pixabay, designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Chocolate Day 2021 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: February is all about celebrating love and enjoying special moments with your dear ones. And what better way to do that than by gifting your special someone their favourite chocolates and enjoying the moment with them? On Chocolate Day today, gorge on your favourite pastries and cakes and add sweetness to your relationship.

Not only that, if baking a chocolate cake has been on your mind, we have an easy recipe for you too! Check it out here

So bite into a bar of chocolate and don’t forget to wish your loved ones on this sweet day with these wishes we have collated for you.

Chocolate Day 2021: Dig into your favourite chocolate truffle pastry today!

*Our bond is like hot chocolate,

Adding sweetness and charm every day.

Happy chocolate day, love.

Chocolate Day 2021: Happy chocolate day love!

*Nothing can match your sweetness except chocolate.

Happy Chocolate Day, darling!

Chocolate Day 2021: Enjoy this day with your loved ones!

*You are the sweetest person I have ever met. Nothing but a chocolate can be gifted to the most adorable person on this earth.

Chocolate Day 2021: Make this day sweet by baking a cake.

*Anyone can catch one’s eye but it takes a special someone to capture your heart and soul and for me that special someone is you.

Happy Chocolate Day!

Chocolate Day 2021: There is nothing like chocolates that cannot lift your mood.

*Sending across a box of chocolates for your my sweet love. Happy Chocolate Day, my dear valentine.

