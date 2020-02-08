Happy Chocolate Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics and Photos

Happy Chocolate Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy chocolate day. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Chocolate Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy chocolate day. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Chocolate Day 2020 Date: Valentine’s Week is underway and we all feel a little closer to the day of love – Valentine’s Day. Followed by Rose Day and Propose Day, the third day of this love-filled week is Chocolate Day. The day is dedicated to your very favourite chocolates. The day comes just after propose day. So, if you have proposed someone then it is time to present him/her with a wonderful gift. While Valentine’s Day is celebrated by lovers, you can choose to celebrate it with your loved ones and friends. Open a box of chocolates and enjoy each flavour as you create new memories. After all, eating a bar of chocolate never really hurt anyone – it is rather believed to help make your skin glow, reduce stress, and even lower blood pressure.

Here are some of the chocolate day wishes that you can share to brighten up their day, and yours too.

Happy Chocolate Day 2020

*Sweets come and goes, chocolates are perpetual. Happy chocolate day!

*Happy Chocolate Day to my sweetheart who is sweeter than chocolate…

Love you!

Happy Chocolate Day 2020

*Life is like a box of chocolates and I want to share with you.

You never know what you’re getting next but I want to have it with you.

*It’s Chocolate day…

So let’s celebrate the occasion with chocolate.

That will make the occasion all the more sweeter.

Happy Chocolate Day 2020

*When you don’t have words to utter in front of your partner, let the chocolates do all the talking. Sending you heaps of chocolates along with my immeasurable love!

*Our bond is like hot chocolate,

Adding sweetness & charm every day.

and keeps us warm together

Happy Chocolate Day, love.

Happy Chocolate Day 2020

*Hey, dear happy chocolate day. You know what I love chocolates a lot and you are my favourite flavour.

*Have a great chocolate day, let’s get drenched in chocolates and enjoy the day to the fullest.

Happy Chocolate Day 2020

*I Dream Only Of You,

I Breathe Only For You,

My Every Prayer Is For You,

I Need No One Else In My Life But You.

Happy Chocolate day

*Darling, you are the most Astounding part of my waking up each morning; I Love you with each beat of my heart, I Love you with every breath I take. Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy Chocolate Day 2020

*Only a Chocolate can bring a smile on your face and can melt the angry you. So, I am sending you a box of chocolates sweety. I love you!

Happy Chocolate Day!

