Happy Chocolate Day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for WhatsApp and Facebook

Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: Celebrate this day by sending across a box of chocolate alongwith these special greetings to your special one.

Happy Chocolate day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status:

Happy Chocolate day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: Valentine’s Week is underway and we are all a little closer to the day of love – Valentine’s Day. Followed by Rose Day and Propose Day, the third day of this love-filled week is Chocolate Day. In case you were wondering how to express your feelings to your special one, gifting chocolates and turning the moment into a sweet one is never a bad idea.

Celebrated on February 9 every year, you can leave a special message along with a box of chocolate for your friends, family, near and dear ones, or that special someone and make the celebrations a memorable one.

Here are some of the chocolate day wishes that you can share to brighten up their day, and yours too.

Happy Chocolate day 2019!

True Happiness will only
be found in true love
But a chocolate can deliver it
Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy Chocolate day 2019!

It’s Chocolate Day. And I am looking forward to getting dipped in your sweet and passionate love..Happy Chocolate Day

Happy Chocolate day 2019!

May your life be filled, as mine has been, with love and laughter; and remember, when things are rough all you need is Chocolate.

Happy Chocolate day 2019!

Hey, its chocolate day and just the right time to tell you, I simply love sharing with you!

Happy Chocolate day 2019!

I Dream Only Of You,
I Breathe Only For You,
My Every Prayer Is For You,
I Need No One Else In My Life But You.
Happy Chocolate day

Happy Chocolate day 2019!

Chocolates may finish from a chocolate box
in a day, week, month or year,
But true love never finishes from heart,
for a sweet valentine. Happy chocolate day 2019!

Happy Chocolate day 2019!
Happy Chocolate day 2019!

All I Really Need Is Love,
But A Little Chocolate Now And Then Doesn’t Hurt!

Happy Chocolate day 2019!

Everything comes with a price but I come only with chocolate. So, buy me chocolate and I am yours. Happy Chocolate Day!

