Toggle Menu
Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings and Photoshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-chocolate-day-2019-wishes-images-quotes-status-sms-messages-wallpapers-pics-greetings-and-photos-5571887/

Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings and Photos

Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Love is like a chewing gum, it tastes only in the beginning. But friendship is like chocolate, it tastes till it ends! Spread some love and cheer with these images, quotes and wishes, photos and gift your loved one their favourite chocolate.

Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status
Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Celebrate with your loved ones this Valentine’s Week (Illustration by Gargi Singh)

Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: You know Valentine’s Day is almost here when the city seems to be painted red. When heart-shaped cards and cakes, teddy bears for gifting, and huge bouquets of red roses become a common sight, when those in love express themselves and look forward to spending time with their partners.

Starting with Rose Day on February 7, the week-long celebration which leads up to Valentine’s Day on February 14 is all about love and feel-good emotions. While flowers are considered among the best gifts one can present to their loved ones, if flowers are not your thing, then there’s no better way to express your love than on Propose Day.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week 2019: Importance, significance, and history of Valentine Week Celebration in India

But it is the the third day of the week, which is celebrated as Chocolate Day, when you can share your box of favourite chocolate with your special one and create delicious memories.

Advertising

Don’t forget to add some sweet, lovey-dovey notes that are sure to cheer up your partner, and also help you express yourself (if you haven’t already). Here are some sweet and nutty Chocolate Day wishes you can chose from:

Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status:
Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Gift your loved one a box of their favourite chocolate. (Illustration by Gargi Singh)

*Life is like a chocolate box and each chocolate is like a portion of life, some are crunchy, some are nutty, some are soft, but all are delicious. Happy Chocolate Day 2019!

*This is a chocolate message for a Dairy Milk person, from a Five Star friend, for a Melody reason, and a KitKat time, on a Munch day, in a Perk mood to say, Happy Chocolate Day.

Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status:
Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Chocolate will add sweetness to your relationship (Illustration by Gargi Singh)

*Nothing can match your sweetness except chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

ALSO READ: Happy Valentine’s Week Days 2019 Quotes, Status, Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Pictures

*Sending across a box of chocolates which are but not half as sweet as you and your smile. Happy Chocolate Day my dear valentine.

Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status
Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: How do you plan to celebrate the day? (Illustration by Gargi Singh)

*Lovely chocolate and lovely you, And lovely are the things you do, But the loveliest is the friendship of the two, One is me and other is you. Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status
Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Sweet treats for a sweet friend (Illustration by Gargi Singh)

*There’s nothing better than a good friend, except a good friend with chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

ALSO READ: Happy Chocolate Day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for WhatsApp and Facebook

*I searched many shops to buy the best chocolate for you, But I didn’t find any chocolate sweeter than you and your smile. Happy Chocolate Day.

Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status
Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Spread some love with chocolates this Valentine’s Day (Illustration by Gargi Singh)

*Just like Chocolate Day celebration is incomplete without chocolates, Life is not successful, without true love. Happy Chocolate Day my love.

Advertising
Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status
Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: How do you plan to celebrate this Chocolate Day? (Illustration by Gargi Singh)

*No matter it is crunchy, nutty or flavoury.. chocolates are love forever. Happy Chocolate Day!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Happy Chocolate Day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for WhatsApp and Facebook
2 Happy Chocolate Day 2019: Date, Importance and significance of Chocolate Day in India
3 Happy Propose Day 2019: Wishes, Images, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook