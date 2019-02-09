Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings and Photos

Happy Chocolate Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: You know Valentine’s Day is almost here when the city seems to be painted red. When heart-shaped cards and cakes, teddy bears for gifting, and huge bouquets of red roses become a common sight, when those in love express themselves and look forward to spending time with their partners.

Starting with Rose Day on February 7, the week-long celebration which leads up to Valentine’s Day on February 14 is all about love and feel-good emotions. While flowers are considered among the best gifts one can present to their loved ones, if flowers are not your thing, then there’s no better way to express your love than on Propose Day.

But it is the the third day of the week, which is celebrated as Chocolate Day, when you can share your box of favourite chocolate with your special one and create delicious memories.

Don’t forget to add some sweet, lovey-dovey notes that are sure to cheer up your partner, and also help you express yourself (if you haven’t already). Here are some sweet and nutty Chocolate Day wishes you can chose from:

*Life is like a chocolate box and each chocolate is like a portion of life, some are crunchy, some are nutty, some are soft, but all are delicious. Happy Chocolate Day 2019!

*This is a chocolate message for a Dairy Milk person, from a Five Star friend, for a Melody reason, and a KitKat time, on a Munch day, in a Perk mood to say, Happy Chocolate Day.

*Nothing can match your sweetness except chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

*Sending across a box of chocolates which are but not half as sweet as you and your smile. Happy Chocolate Day my dear valentine.

*Lovely chocolate and lovely you, And lovely are the things you do, But the loveliest is the friendship of the two, One is me and other is you. Happy Chocolate Day!

*There’s nothing better than a good friend, except a good friend with chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

*I searched many shops to buy the best chocolate for you, But I didn’t find any chocolate sweeter than you and your smile. Happy Chocolate Day.

*Just like Chocolate Day celebration is incomplete without chocolates, Life is not successful, without true love. Happy Chocolate Day my love.

*No matter it is crunchy, nutty or flavoury.. chocolates are love forever. Happy Chocolate Day!