Happy Children’s Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Wallpapers, Photos

Happy Children‘s Day 2022 Whatsapp Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers: Children’s Day is observed on November 14, every year, on the birthday of India’s first Prime Minister, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Pt Nehru was hailed as ‘Chacha Nehru’ because he was popular among children. He considered them to be the future assets of the country, for whom an all-rounded education would be of paramount importance.

The day stands for children’s rights and raises awareness of the need to educate them, as they form the country’s future. The day is marked by cultural programs, events and competitions in schools and colleges across the country. As you gear up to celebrate this special day, don’t forget to share these heartfelt greetings and wishes with your loved ones.

*Children are sensitive and innocent,

they are the little angels of God,

and the future of mankind.

Wishing children the very best on this Children’s Day.

Happy Children’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Children’s Day! (Source: Pixabay) Happy Children’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Children’s Day! (Source: Pixabay)

*Every child is a miracle with each having their own ways that make this world a beautiful place for us. Happy children’s day to every child!

Happy Children’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Children’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Children’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Children’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Wish that you overcome all hurdles. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Children’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Children’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Children’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Even though we may be your teachers, we have lots of things to learn from you. Thank you for teaching us daily how to live life at its fullest. Happy Children’s day, kids.

Happy Children’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Children’s Day! (Designed by Rajat Sharma) Happy Children’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Children’s Day! (Designed by Rajat Sharma)

Happy Children’s Day!

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!