Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Happy Children’s Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Cards and Pictures

Happy Children's Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Card, Messages, Photos: The day commemorates the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru

Happy Children's Day 2022 Wishes: Have a day full of love and happiness. (Photo: Canva, designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Children’s Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Every year, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 as a tribute to independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Also, the day commemorates the birth anniversary of Pandit Nehru.  It was previously celebrated on November 20 but was then moved to November 14, which also happens to be his birth anniversary. He was extremely fond of kids and they, in return, affectionately called him ‘Chacha Nehru’.

On this joyous day, we have compiled a list of wishes for you to share with all the little ones in your life. Wish you a happy children’s day:

*On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way because they are our future!

Happy Children’s Day 2022 Wishes: Wish the little ones in your life. (Photo: Pixabay, designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* Children spread joy and happiness in every season as they are the most beautiful creation of God. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children’s Day 2022 Wishes: Use these wishes and images on this occasion. (Photo: Pixabay, designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Every child is a miracle with each having their own ways that make this world a beautiful place for us. Happy children’s day to every child!

Happy Children’s Day 2022 Wishes: It’s a day to celebrate innocence. (Photo: Pixabay, designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* An innocent cuddle and a lovely smile, are the joys of parenthood, which is worthwhile! Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children’s Day 2022 Wishes: Wish you a happy children’s day. (Photo: Pixabay, designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Even though we may be your teachers but we have lots of things to learn from you. Thank you for teaching us daily how to live life to its fullest. Happy Children’s day, kids.

