Happy Children’s Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Wallpapers, Photos

Happy Children’s Day 2021 Whatsapp Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers: Every year, the country celebrates Children’s Day on November 14. The day celebrates and commemorates the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. This is because Nehru was extremely fond of kids and they, in return, affectionately called him ‘Chacha Nehru’.

The day is marked by cultural programs, events and competitions in schools and colleges across the country. As you gear up to celebrate this special day, don’t forget to share these heartfelt greetings and wishes with your loved ones.

* Children are sensitive and innocent,

they are the little angels of God,

and the future of mankind.

Wishing children the very best on this Children’s Day.

Happy Children's Day 2021 Wishes Images: Share these wishes! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* An innocent cuddle and a lovely smile,

Are the joys of parenthood, which is worthwhile!

Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Children's Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wish that you overcome all hurdles. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day 2021 Wishes Images: Share these special wishes! (Source: Pixabay)

* Children spread joy and happiness in every season as they are the most beautiful creation of God.

Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Children's Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Cheers and jolly time, coz it’s Children’s Day

Hold them close and sing them songs

Let’s celebrate the spirit of childhood on this Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day 2021 Wishes Images: Celebrate this special day! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Happy Children’s Day!

