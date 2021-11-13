Happy Children’s Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Cards and Pictures

Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Every year since 1959, Children’s Day has been celebrated as a tribute to independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It was previously celebrated on November 20, but was then moved to November 14, which also happens to be his birth anniversary. Pandit Nehru was known to have been very fond of kids, and the affection was mutual as they called him ‘Chacha Nehru’.

On this joyous day, we have compiled a list of wishes for you to share with all the little ones in your life. Wish you a happy children’s day:

*Every child is a miracle with each having their own ways that make this world a beautiful place for us. Happy children’s day to every child!

*On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way because they are our future!

*Wish that you overcome all hurdles easily.

Keep alive the child in you.

Happy Children’s Day.

*Even though we may be your teachers but we have lots of things to learn from you. Thank you for teaching us daily how to live life at its fullest. Happy Children’s day, kids.

*Children are the incarnation of God. Celebrate the spirit of the innocent childhood today.

Happy Children’s Day!

