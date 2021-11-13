scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 13, 2021
MUST READ

Happy Children’s Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Cards and Pictures

Happy Children's Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Card, Messages, Photos: Wish you a very happy children's day!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 13, 2021 8:51:40 pm
Happy Children's day 2021: Have a day full of love and happiness. (designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Every year since 1959, Children’s Day has been celebrated as a tribute to independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It was previously celebrated on November 20, but was then moved to November 14, which also happens to be his birth anniversary. Pandit Nehru was known to have been very fond of kids, and the affection was mutual as they called him ‘Chacha Nehru’.

ALSO READ |Happy Children’s Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Wallpapers, Photos

On this joyous day, we have compiled a list of wishes for you to share with all the little ones in your life. Wish you a happy children’s day:

*Every child is a miracle with each having their own ways that make this world a beautiful place for us. Happy children’s day to every child!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Children’s Day 2021: Wish you a happy day. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way because they are our future!

Children’s Day 2021: Wish the little ones in your life today. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Wish that you overcome all hurdles easily.
Keep alive the child in you.
Happy Children’s Day.

Children’s Day 2021: Wish you a happy children’s day. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Even though we may be your teachers but we have lots of things to learn from you. Thank you for teaching us daily how to live life at its fullest. Happy Children’s day, kids.

Children’s day 2021: Use these wishes and images on this occasion. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Children are the incarnation of God. Celebrate the spirit of the innocent childhood today.
Happy Children’s Day!

Children’s day 2021: It’s a day to celebrate innocence. (designed by Abhishek Mitra)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Hong Kong M+
Hong Kong’s M+ museum opens amid censorship controversy

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 13: Latest News

Advertisement