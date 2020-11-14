Happy Children’s Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Wallpapers, Photos

Happy Children’s Day 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers: As a tribute to independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Children’s Day is being celebrated in India since 1959. Earlier, it was celebrated on 20th November but after Nehru’s death, it was decided that his birthday would be celebrated as Children’s Day. That is because Pandit Nehru was very fond of kids, and the affection was mutual as they called him ‘Chacha Nehru’.
So, wish anyone celebrating this day or your favourite kids with these warm wishes. Check them out below.
*Every child is a miracle with each having their own ways that make this world a beautiful place for us. Happy children’s day to every child!
*Children should be taught how to be a good human being than how to be rich. A very warm wish for every kid on this very special day!
*On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way because they are our future!
*Children should be taught how to become a good human being and it’s our utmost duty to ensure it. Happy Children’s Day, dear kids! Hope you become kinder and wiser over time.
*Even though we may be your teachers but we have lots of things to learn from you. Thank you for teaching us daily how to live life at its fullest. Happy Children’s day, kids.
*Childhood is about innocence and playfulness. It is about joy and freedom. Happy Children’s Day!
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.