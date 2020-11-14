Happy Children’s Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Wallpapers, Photos

Happy Children's Day 2020 Wishes Images: Enjoy your day today! (Photo: Getty)

Happy Children’s Day 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers: As a tribute to independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Children’s Day is being celebrated in India since 1959. Earlier, it was celebrated on 20th November but after Nehru’s death, it was decided that his birthday would be celebrated as Children’s Day. That is because Pandit Nehru was very fond of kids, and the affection was mutual as they called him ‘Chacha Nehru’.

So, wish anyone celebrating this day or your favourite kids with these warm wishes. Check them out below.

Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: We feel proud all the time for having you as our child. (Photo: Pixabay) Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: We feel proud all the time for having you as our child. (Photo: Pixabay)

*Every child is a miracle with each having their own ways that make this world a beautiful place for us. Happy children’s day to every child!

Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: Thank you for making my life worth living. Happy Children’s Day, my dear. (Photo: Pixabay) Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: Thank you for making my life worth living. Happy Children’s Day, my dear. (Photo: Pixabay)

*Children should be taught how to be a good human being than how to be rich. A very warm wish for every kid on this very special day!

Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: Hope you have a truly magical and joyous children’s day! (Photo: Pixabay) Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: Hope you have a truly magical and joyous children’s day! (Photo: Pixabay)

*On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way because they are our future!

Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: May you have a bright future with every ounce of happiness of the world. (Photo: Pixabay) Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: May you have a bright future with every ounce of happiness of the world. (Photo: Pixabay)

*Children should be taught how to become a good human being and it’s our utmost duty to ensure it. Happy Children’s Day, dear kids! Hope you become kinder and wiser over time.

Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. (Photo: Pixabay) Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. (Photo: Pixabay)

*Even though we may be your teachers but we have lots of things to learn from you. Thank you for teaching us daily how to live life at its fullest. Happy Children’s day, kids.

Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Children’s Day! (Photo: Pixabay) Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Children’s Day! (Photo: Pixabay)

*Childhood is about innocence and playfulness. It is about joy and freedom. Happy Children’s Day!

