Happy Children’s Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Cards and Pictures

Happy Children's Day 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Children's Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Every year on November 14, Children’s Day is celebrated. As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to children and the innocence and purity they represent. The day also marks the birth anniversary of independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Various functions are organised in schools and colleges. Wishes and cards are exchanged to keep the child in you alive. Things might be a bit different this year but words can still travel in a world where people cannot. It was first celebrated on November 20 as the Universal Children’s Day by the United Nations. It was after Nehru’s death that the day was celebrated as Bal Diwas in the country owing to love and affection towards children.

Share these wishes on Children’s Day.

*Wish that you overcome all hurdles. Happy Children’s Day.

*Happy Children’s Day.

* An innocent cuddle and a lovely smile,

Makes all the joys of parenthood worthwhile! Happy Children’s Day!

*Children spread joy and happiness in every season as they are the most beautiful creation of God.

Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children’s Day!

