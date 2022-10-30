scorecardresearch
Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and cards

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: People celebrate the festival by following a rigorous routine that lasts four days. It includes fasting for about 36 hours — sometimes without even drinking water

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones on this auspicious day. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Chhath Puja is one of the major Hindu festivals, which is dedicated to the solar deity, Lord Surya, and his sister Chhathi Maiya. It is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and a few parts of Nepal. This year, Chhath Puja starts on October 28, which is a Friday, with the main day being celebrated on October 30. Chhath Puja concludes on the fourth day which is October 31, 2022.

Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali and lasts for four days. Every year, it falls on the sixth day of the Kartikeya month of the Hindu calendar. On this day, devotees gather to pray for prosperity and progress. In Hinduism, worshipping the sun is also believed to cure diseases, apart from providing hope for the longevity and prosperity of family members, friends, and elders.

Chhath Puja is also known as ‘Surya Shashti’, ‘Chhath’, ‘Chhathi’, ‘Chhath Parv’, ‘Dala Puja’ and ‘Dala Chhath’.

As you celebrate the festival of Chhath Puja, share these heartfelt wishes and images with your loved ones.

* The Sun God is always there to shine upon us, so pray with full dedication. Happy Chhath Puja!

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you and your family on the auspicious day. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* May all evils wash away with the holy water. Happy Chhath Puja!

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a prosperous Chhath Puja! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still, the sun alone is the source and end. Happy Chhath Puja!

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes Images: Send these greetings to your loved ones. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*On this puja, may Chhath maata give you the courage of a tiger. Happy Chhath Puja!

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Chhath! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Wish you a happy Chhath puja with an abundance of peace and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja!

