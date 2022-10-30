Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and cards

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Chhath Puja is one of the major Hindu festivals, which is dedicated to the solar deity, Lord Surya, and his sister Chhathi Maiya. It is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and a few parts of Nepal. This year, Chhath Puja starts on October 28, which is a Friday, with the main day being celebrated on October 30. Chhath Puja concludes on the fourth day which is October 31, 2022.

Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali and lasts for four days. Every year, it falls on the sixth day of the Kartikeya month of the Hindu calendar. On this day, devotees gather to pray for prosperity and progress. In Hinduism, worshipping the sun is also believed to cure diseases, apart from providing hope for the longevity and prosperity of family members, friends, and elders.

Chhath Puja is also known as ‘Surya Shashti’, ‘Chhath’, ‘Chhathi’, ‘Chhath Parv’, ‘Dala Puja’ and ‘Dala Chhath’.

As you celebrate the festival of Chhath Puja, share these heartfelt wishes and images with your loved ones.

* The Sun God is always there to shine upon us, so pray with full dedication. Happy Chhath Puja!

* The Sun God is always there to shine upon us, so pray with full dedication. Happy Chhath Puja!

* May all evils wash away with the holy water. Happy Chhath Puja!

* May all evils wash away with the holy water. Happy Chhath Puja!

*Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still, the sun alone is the source and end. Happy Chhath Puja!

*Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still, the sun alone is the source and end. Happy Chhath Puja!

*On this puja, may Chhath maata give you the courage of a tiger. Happy Chhath Puja!

*On this puja, may Chhath maata give you the courage of a tiger. Happy Chhath Puja!

*Wish you a happy Chhath puja with an abundance of peace and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja!

