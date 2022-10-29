Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and cards

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Chhath Puja, a popular Hindu festival, is dedicated to the Sun God, known as Surya, and his wife Chhathi Maiyya or Usha. On this day, devotees pray to the deities and show gratitude to the life-sustaining force on this planet.



Chhath puja is celebrated for four days, after Diwali. Every year, it falls on the 6th day of the Kartikeya month of the Hindu calendar. Celebrated with much festivity in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Nepal, devotees gather near water bodies such as dams, lakes and rivers to pray, as this festival does not have any idolatry.

The festival finds a mention in both epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata. In Ramayana, it is said that Sita performed Surya Shashthi or Chhath Puja on the day Ramrajya was established, whereas in Mahabharata, the puja was performed by Kunti (mother of the Pandavas) after they escaped from Lakshagrih, on the banks on Ganga.

This festival is dedicated to the Sun God, known as Surya.

*Chhath Puja is a day to thank the Sun God for prosperity, peace and kindness. Happy Chhath!

This festival does not have any idolatry.

This festival does not have any idolatry.

*May this Chhath Puja bring you ample blessings throughout the year.

Have a wonderful Chhath Puja.

Have a wonderful Chhath Puja.

*May you and your loved ones be showered with the blessings on this day. Happy Chhath Puja 2021!

Sending a lot of love and blessings your way.

Sending a lot of love and blessings your way.

*May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you. May the wishes to make this day also be blessed by Sun God and come true.

Warm wishes to you and your loved ones on this special occasion.

*All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it.

Devotees gather around rivers and lakes to pray to the Sun God.

* On this day, I pray for your health, peace, good fortune and prosperity. Happy Chhath to you and your family.

Happy Chhath Puja!

