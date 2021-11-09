scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and cards

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: This year, the auspicious festival will be observed on November 10.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 9, 2021 8:00:35 pm
Chhath PujaHappy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones on this day. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Chhath Puja is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to solar deity, Lord Surya, and his sister Chhathi Maiya. It is celebrated majorly in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and a few parts of Nepal.

Celebrated sixdays after Diwali, Chhath puja lasts for four days. Every year, it falls on the sixth day of the Kartikeya month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the auspicious festival will be observed on November 10. Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath.

ALSO READ |Chhath Puja 2021: Date, History, Importance, and Significance of Chhath Puja in India

As you celebrate the festival of Chhath Puja, share these heartfelt wishes and images with your loved ones.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

* May all your wishes and prayers come true, and may you be blessed by the Sun God. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Chhath Puja. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* The Sun God is always there to shine upon us, so pray with full dedication. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images: Send these greetings to your loved ones. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May all evils wash away with the holy water. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images: It will be celebrated on November 10. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it.

Chhath Puja Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Chhath Puja. (Source: Getty; designed by Gargi Singh)

* On this day, I pray for your health, peace, good fortune and prosperity. Happy Chhath to you and your family.

Chhath Puja Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images: Celebrate this day with these wishes. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Chhath Puja!

