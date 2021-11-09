Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and cards

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Chhath Puja is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to solar deity, Lord Surya, and his sister Chhathi Maiya. It is celebrated majorly in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and a few parts of Nepal.

Celebrated sixdays after Diwali, Chhath puja lasts for four days. Every year, it falls on the sixth day of the Kartikeya month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the auspicious festival will be observed on November 10. Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath.

As you celebrate the festival of Chhath Puja, share these heartfelt wishes and images with your loved ones.

* May all your wishes and prayers come true, and may you be blessed by the Sun God. Happy Chhath Puja!

* The Sun God is always there to shine upon us, so pray with full dedication. Happy Chhath Puja!

* May all evils wash away with the holy water. Happy Chhath Puja!

* All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it.

* On this day, I pray for your health, peace, good fortune and prosperity. Happy Chhath to you and your family.

Happy Chhath Puja!

