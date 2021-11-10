scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
MUST READ

Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Whatsapp Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Pics, Wallpapers and Photos

Happy Chhath Puja Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you. Wish your loved ones with these warm wishes.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 10, 2021 6:15:42 am
Chhath Puja, Chhath Puja 2021, Chhath Puja festivalHappy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes: Wish you a happy and prosperous Chhath Puja 2021. (Source: Partha Paul/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes, Wallpapers: Primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and also the Madhesh region of Nepal, the festival of Chhath is dedicated to Lord Surya and his sister Shashthi Devi. On this day, devotees pray to the deities thanking them for being the life-sustaining force on this planet.

ALSO READ |Chhath Puja songs: Here are some songs to get into the festive spirit

Celebrated after Diwali, Chhath puja lasts for four days. Every year, it falls on the sixth day of the Kartikeya month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival started on November 8 and will end November 11. The third day, or November 10, is the main day of the festival. However, unlike many other Hindu festivals, Chhath one does not involve idolatry. Devotees believe the main sources of the sun’s powers are his wives Usha and Pratyusha, and the festival celebrates them, and devotees seek their blessings and continued showering of abundance.

Wish your loved ones with these heartfelt wishes and messages on this auspicious day. Take a look:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*May you and your loved ones be showered with the blessings on this day. Happy Chhath Puja 2021!

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Chhath! (Source: Gajendra Yadav/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it.

ALSO READ |Chhath Puja 2021: Date, History, Importance, and Significance of Chhath Puja in India

*Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still, the sun alone is the source and end. Happy Chhath Puja!

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes: Wish you and your family an auspicious day. (Source: Ganesh Shirsekar/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Wish you a happy Chhath puja with an abundance of peace and prosperity. Happy Chhath 2021!

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes: Wish you a prosperous Chhath Puja 2021. (Source: Ganesh Shirsekar/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*On this puja, may Chhath maata give you the courage of a tiger. Happy Chhath Puja 2021!

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Chhath! (Source: Vishal Srivastava/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God, we hope the Lord keeps bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling all wishes.
Happy Chhath to you and your family!

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes: (Source: Vishal Srivastava/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

art exhibition
‘The Porcelain Rose’: A look at Paula Sengupta’s evocative artworks

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X