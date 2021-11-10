Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Whatsapp Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Pics, Wallpapers and Photos

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes, Wallpapers: Primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and also the Madhesh region of Nepal, the festival of Chhath is dedicated to Lord Surya and his sister Shashthi Devi. On this day, devotees pray to the deities thanking them for being the life-sustaining force on this planet.

Celebrated after Diwali, Chhath puja lasts for four days. Every year, it falls on the sixth day of the Kartikeya month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival started on November 8 and will end November 11. The third day, or November 10, is the main day of the festival. However, unlike many other Hindu festivals, Chhath one does not involve idolatry. Devotees believe the main sources of the sun’s powers are his wives Usha and Pratyusha, and the festival celebrates them, and devotees seek their blessings and continued showering of abundance.

Wish your loved ones with these heartfelt wishes and messages on this auspicious day. Take a look:

*May you and your loved ones be showered with the blessings on this day. Happy Chhath Puja 2021!

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Chhath!

*All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it.

*Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still, the sun alone is the source and end. Happy Chhath Puja!

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes: Wish you and your family an auspicious day.

*Wish you a happy Chhath puja with an abundance of peace and prosperity. Happy Chhath 2021!

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes: Wish you a prosperous Chhath Puja 2021.

*On this puja, may Chhath maata give you the courage of a tiger. Happy Chhath Puja 2021!

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Chhath!

*Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God, we hope the Lord keeps bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling all wishes.

Happy Chhath to you and your family!

Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes:

