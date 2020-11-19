scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Chhath Puja 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and cards

Chhath Puja 2020 Date in India: People celebrate the festival by following a rigorous routine that lasts four days. It includes fasting for about 36 hours — sometimes without even drinking water

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 19, 2020 8:50:18 pm
Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Chhath Puja. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: An ancient Hindu festival, Chhath Puja is devoted to the Hindu Sun God, Surya, and his sister Chhathi Maiya for being the force which sustains life on earth. Devotees gather to pray for prosperity and progress. In Hinduism, worshipping sun is also believed to cure diseases, apart from providing hope for the longevity and prosperity of family members, friends, and elders. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 20, 2020.

Chhath Puja is also known as ‘Surya Shashti’, ‘Chhath’, ‘Chhathi’, ‘Chhath Parv’, ‘Dala Puja’ and ‘Dala Chhath’. While the rituals are generally be performed on the banks of rivers or other water bodies, this year things are different. While it is advisable that the celebrations are low key, mark the day with these wishes.

ALSO READ | Chhath Puja 2020: Puja vidhi, muhurat timings, samagri, mantra, and rituals

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Chhath Puja. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Chhath Puja bring blessings and happiness
Happy Chhath Puja.

*Happy Chhath Puja.

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Chhath Puja. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God,
We hope it keeps bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling all wishes.
Happy Chhath to you and your family!

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Chhath Puja. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Chhath!

*May all evils wash away with the holy water. Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Chhath Puja. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Chhath Puja

