Chhath Puja 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and cards

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Chhath Puja. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: An ancient Hindu festival, Chhath Puja is devoted to the Hindu Sun God, Surya, and his sister Chhathi Maiya for being the force which sustains life on earth. Devotees gather to pray for prosperity and progress. In Hinduism, worshipping sun is also believed to cure diseases, apart from providing hope for the longevity and prosperity of family members, friends, and elders. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 20, 2020.

Chhath Puja is also known as ‘Surya Shashti’, ‘Chhath’, ‘Chhathi’, ‘Chhath Parv’, ‘Dala Puja’ and ‘Dala Chhath’. While the rituals are generally be performed on the banks of rivers or other water bodies, this year things are different. While it is advisable that the celebrations are low key, mark the day with these wishes.

*May this Chhath Puja bring blessings and happiness

*Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God,

We hope it keeps bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling all wishes.

Happy Chhath to you and your family!

*May all evils wash away with the holy water. Happy Chhath Puja

